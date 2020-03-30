We’re old enough to remember when podcasts were a niche platform and then faded away almost completely … until they became the hot new thing a decade later. Everyone has a podcast — Hillary Clinton is expected to have one running by late spring once they find a suitable comic sidekick. Now Joe Biden, who’s stuck in his living-room-based home TV studio, has launched his own podcast — not bad for someone who couldn’t remember his own website address.

Joe Biden launches podcast—“Here’s the Deal”—to provide a “voice of clarity during uncertain times.” https://t.co/YpgWwrJJXi — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 30, 2020

Families who’d otherwise be crowded around record players during the quarantine will now be able to get the dirt directly from Biden himself. We really can’t believe he didn’t call it, “Come on, man!”

"Here's the deal Jack!" — National Conservatives 🔰 (@TheNewRight) March 30, 2020

Worst catch phrase ever. It makes me cringe every time he says this. — Steve “Vote blue no matter who” Rogers (@umanoid) March 30, 2020

Dissapointed that Biden didn’t call his podcast “Hey, Fat” or “No Malarkey.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 30, 2020

…the "Dog-Faced Pony Show". Kids are free ! — Robert Baldwin (@robityrobbob) March 30, 2020

Push Ups: I can do more — Dirk Hardpec (@bone_crudmeal) March 30, 2020

CornPop Pod — John Hart (@jrh1642) March 30, 2020

I was banking on “The Record Player”…. — Bradley Stein (@_BradleyStein_) March 30, 2020

Hairy Leg Hour — Micah Nodine (@micah_nodine) March 30, 2020

“Created Equal: You Know You Know the Thing” with Joe Biden — Hobbes (@leviathan1668) March 30, 2020

How ‘bout “The Cornpop Chronicles” 😁 — Kevin Thiele (@DodgerCodger12) March 30, 2020

It's listen, fat. — Shill Destroyer (@TrumpCivilians) March 30, 2020

Biden’s first guest will be Ronald Klain, Barack Obama’s Ebola czar, who just shot an ad for Biden trashing President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s almost as though Democrats are politicizing a crisis … but they’d never do that.

Will he jab the microphone and insult it during the podcast? That's the consistency we need in this time. #NeverBiden #TimesUpBiden #NoJoe #HellNoJoe #DemExit2020 — 🌹 Goody Weaver #IBelieveTara 🌹 (@goodyweaver) March 30, 2020

"voice of clarity" is really a bad phrasing given his condition — Olao (@Olua_AO) March 30, 2020

If he’s a voice of clarity, we have no hope. He’s been visibly losing his mind for months. The fact that democrats can do no better than him proves our political system needs a change. — JustThink41second (@JustThink41sec) March 30, 2020

He’d better think twice about having Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a guest — it’ll just make Democrats want Cuomo as their nominee.

Biden? Voice of clarity? 😂🤣😂🤣 — John Hancock (@JohnHan1776) March 30, 2020

I’m afraid we will need another podcast to clarify the clarity Joe will be providing. — Todd Lilly (@toddlilly) March 30, 2020

He can't speak coherently so what clarity is he going to be providing? — RG (@RonalGamez) March 30, 2020

I feel for the editor. — Krishna Kumar Nair (@kk_kimster4life) March 30, 2020

Shits gonna take 3 weeks to edit — Tabby (@JJRR410) March 30, 2020

Oh my gawd… the incoherent ramblings of a septuagenarian with creeping dementia. That thing nobody needs during a national crisis that requires a sharp wit and a nimble plan to navigate. — Lucy🇺🇸Lou🇺🇸Lu (@lucylucyloulu) March 30, 2020

Just like his daily briefing he was going to give to "shadow" Trump..? That was last weeks bullshit Sleepy Joe news.. Do a live press conference and take questions.. — The Comedian (@lee_manel) March 30, 2020

Coward can't do it live. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) March 30, 2020

Podcast

On record player

Got it pic.twitter.com/jjglCLSbqQ — 🇺🇸Duncan Gooding🇺🇸 (@GoodingDuncan) March 30, 2020

Literally, seven idiots might accidentally listen to this. — Lt. Col. Real Gabi 🇺🇸 (@getonGABI) March 30, 2020

He’s already been on Alyssa Milano’s podcast (as we said, everyone has a podcast now), so he should have some idea of how it works.

Sounds like damn game show… — Mellifluous Miles (@MrMellifluous) March 30, 2020

"Here's the deal" = condescending and self-aggrandizing when he says it excessively, and a terrible title for his podcast. Whose stupid guidance is he choosing to follow, anyway? We're doomed. — Joel Freedman (@JoelFreedman5) March 30, 2020

Will he have Hunter on? — Dirk Diggler (@DirkDig65945317) March 30, 2020

Will this rival the numbers he had for his YouTube “Virtual Happy Hour” for young voters, which pulled in around 2,800 simultaneous viewers?

