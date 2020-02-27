Remember when podcasts were a thing, and then they weren’t for a long time, and now they’re a thing again? Get ready for Hillary Clinton, queen of all media, to host her own podcast, which has yet to be named but is apparently on the lookout for a sidekick like Howard Stern has.

According to people close to Clinton, she says she’s been inspired by appearances on both Conan O’Brien’s show and Howard Stern’s radio program, where she plugged her book, the name of which we can’t be bothered to look up right now. Whatever.

Ryan Lizza reports:

“Conan just exudes enthusiasm about this platform and he does these interviews that are really evergreen and the idea with her, in part inspired by that experience, is to do the same thing,” said a person close to Clinton. “She wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting. And then of course she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day.”

If nothing else, we now have proof that anyone can do a podcast. Don’t you miss that voice?

Trending

Look for Clinton’s podcast on iHeartRadio in late spring, “just in time for her to have a powerful new megaphone during the 2020 election.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conan O'BrienHillary ClintonHoward SterniHeartRadiopodcastPoliticosidekick