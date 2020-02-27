Remember when podcasts were a thing, and then they weren’t for a long time, and now they’re a thing again? Get ready for Hillary Clinton, queen of all media, to host her own podcast, which has yet to be named but is apparently on the lookout for a sidekick like Howard Stern has.

Hillary Clinton is starting a podcasthttps://t.co/VaYb19yloO — POLITICO (@politico) February 28, 2020

According to people close to Clinton, she says she’s been inspired by appearances on both Conan O’Brien’s show and Howard Stern’s radio program, where she plugged her book, the name of which we can’t be bothered to look up right now. Whatever.

Ryan Lizza reports:

“Conan just exudes enthusiasm about this platform and he does these interviews that are really evergreen and the idea with her, in part inspired by that experience, is to do the same thing,” said a person close to Clinton. “She wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting. And then of course she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day.”

If nothing else, we now have proof that anyone can do a podcast. Don’t you miss that voice?

If I never again hear that woman speak another syllable it will be too soon. Yuck. — Hum Spot (@humspot1) February 28, 2020

30 minutes of coughing — ₭₳ⱠØ (@Kalogrym) February 28, 2020

Do you reckon that this will help me in case I hear it? pic.twitter.com/CoTdDJIF1Z — real Jeff Politicus Truthicus Sayerus (@thingamadamit) February 28, 2020

Cast? Like, with a fishing pole? — Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) February 28, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 It's called " Wipe it with a Cloth"? — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) February 28, 2020

How to win nomination at a brokered convention. — Jason (@jasonhsv) February 28, 2020

I wonder if she will host Bloomberg on that podcast…or will Bloomberg commit suicide suddenly and give her the nomination. — AdamTheyWong (@TheyAdam) February 28, 2020

Episode 1: "How to swindle $100 million from starving Haitians." — Birch Sterling (@birchsterling) February 28, 2020

Thanks, I hate it — Potato (@GingerB98993223) February 28, 2020

I wonder what will happen to all the rival podcasts… pic.twitter.com/2tAGqIFpJh — AdamTheyWong (@TheyAdam) February 28, 2020

I am sure it'll be a VERY HELPFUL podcast and not at all about IMPROVING HER IMAGE or SELLING SOMETHING. pic.twitter.com/XmwEaRCklf — VociferousGenXer (@GenVociferous) February 28, 2020

30 minutes of whining about the 2016 election and the evil Russians!…no thanks! — Phileas Fogg (@Trumplovinbot) February 28, 2020

We already have to deal with the Coronavirus. Now this? — Kelly (@Kellyquits) February 28, 2020

No one. And I mean no one asked for this — Krysta (@KBPuddin) February 28, 2020

Yeah, and I hope it's as big of a dismal failure as her and Bills speaking engagements last year. — Jesus Was A Socialist #HelloSomebody (@LauraInCali) February 28, 2020

My god. Can’t she just retire into obscurity please? — MrTayter (@MrTayter) February 28, 2020

Podcasts have officially jumped the shark. — Vandal On The Boards (@The_Pursuit) February 28, 2020

Just when you think 2020 can't get any worse. And it's only February people — Bananawatermelon (@Bananaaquamelon) February 28, 2020

Look for Clinton’s podcast on iHeartRadio in late spring, “just in time for her to have a powerful new megaphone during the 2020 election.”

