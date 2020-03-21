You just know the mainstream media is rooting for a story of Asian Americans being beaten up or shot so they can blame President Trump for spreading xenophobia by calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus. A lot of people are saying he’s just doing it because he’s a racist, although his racism didn’t kick in for a couple of months there, because he was calling it the coronavirus … until Chinese state media started broadcasting that the virus had started in the United States and was spread to Wuhan by the U.S. Army. That’s when he very deliberately started using the term Chinese virus.

Now that CNN has had on Sean Penn to urge a military takeover during its global town hall on the coronavirus crisis, MSNBC has reached out to George Takei, who was a supporting actor on a TV show from the 1960s.

WATCH: George Takei says President Trump calling COVID-19 "The Chinese Virus" sends "a cold chill throughout the Asian-American community, because he’s sending a signal to the haters." "We have a long history of anti-Asian hatred in this country." pic.twitter.com/nCUpuPzw8R — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 21, 2020

I'm not taking Trump's racism lying down. And to those who say he's just stating the "truth" with the moniker "Chinese virus," ask yourself why he's insisting on using that name, rather than coronavirus or Covid-19 like the rest of the world. https://t.co/Kcu1erX8nE — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2020

Isn’t this the same media who claim they’re there to “empower the public with information” while also calling for TV networks to stop carrying President Trump’s daily coronavirus pressers? It sure seems to us their prime motive during the coronavirus outbreak isn’t to inform the public, but to bash Trump and spread Chinese propaganda while doing it.

Did MSNBC have Takei on when everyone in the American media was calling it the Wuhan virus?

Thanks for adding more division. That is so welcome during this time. Selfish. — NLHW1964 (@NanceWindsor) March 21, 2020

Why the fuck would the media spend time talking to you? This really must not be as serious as they are saying. — BuckeyeSilverBullet (@BuckeyeClt) March 21, 2020

Who gives a shit what you say. Warp speed is your line!!!! — RSPRRT (@LBIrulz) March 21, 2020

Most serious minded people who just happen to tune in by an accident. pic.twitter.com/jiNfFBjdIw — Tony (@RoloTomasi33) March 21, 2020

Yes, we need more celebrities who don't know anything to talk to us about this healthcare emergency. Why do you think Chinese is a race? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) March 21, 2020

It's not racist to call out China for bad behavior. You may want to further the Chinese Communist Party line, but I, for one, do not. It originated in China. China covered it up. China threatened smaller countries that tried to close borders. It's the Chinese Virus. — GTRxMan (@gtrxman) March 21, 2020

George. Why are you feeding MSM hysteria? You really are a nobody now and you are being used. Is the pay good? Find some damn morals. Chinese CV is real. Not racism. Stop being a puppet. — Lady Liza (@clarityx) March 21, 2020

Media is a joke. — Will Adkins (@WillAdkins11) March 21, 2020

The media are not taking this seriously. https://t.co/HVRbFZzCqZ — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 21, 2020

It’s ridiculous that you are going to talk about that. Get a grip, this isn’t time the time for that tit for tat BS. — Kevin Pyle (@Kwstyle69) March 21, 2020

What in God’s good earth do you know about anything? — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 21, 2020

Let it be known after this crisis has passed that the media’s concerns were Trump’s “racism” and him “attacking” the media for prioritizing that over vital information.

