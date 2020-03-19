On Thursday night, CNN partnered with Facebook to broadcast a town hall on the coronavirus and all its implications.

You might think all of CNN’s guests would have been medical experts of some sort. But since we’re talking about CNN, here’s what really happened at one point:

Oh great, we’re finally going to solve this coronavirus thing, Sean Penn is on the case… pic.twitter.com/QP4DT20Wyy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 20, 2020

Seriously? Yep, seriously.

I know you’re not going to believe this, but his answer was “Get celebrities to collaborate on a rendition of ‘Imagine’”… pic.twitter.com/pCk4m72qzF — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 20, 2020

Sean Penn is basically barking commands to the U.S. military on CNN, and would it surprise anyone if suddenly Trump enlists him to help run coronavirus relief efforts? Seems like a very 2020 thing to happen… pic.twitter.com/oN0ddI8ngN — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 20, 2020

Duuude. Yeah, this happened:

"There is no greater humanitarian force on the planet than the United States military… it's really time to give the military the full breadth and control of this operation." – Actor and activist Sean Penn on battling coronavirus#CNNTownHallhttps://t.co/tVVAtXQVh5 pic.twitter.com/hnAfQq5UmK — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 20, 2020

CNN always hosts only the most qualified experts to comment on any given subject. *Eye roll*

Anderson's are you eluding to invoking MARTIAL LAW? https://t.co/2i41ZJrmyk — KnightoftheTemple (@KnightoftheTemp) March 20, 2020

We’re not sure what’s being implied, but the bottom line is that during this time of crisis CNN turned to a Hollywood actor who has in the past been quite sympathetic to leaders of socialist/communist regimes.

He can run relief efforts in Venezuela or Iran and that would be fine. — ScottTheEffenBot (@Bob12958595) March 20, 2020

Says the guy who loved Hugo Chávez soooo much. https://t.co/tzf4bWOmpE — Milky Grace (@realmilkygrace) March 20, 2020

That chyron alone should be enough to shut CNN down. On what planet did a barely coherent socialist douchebag actor seem like a reasonable source of expertise on military pandemic response? What drugs is your producer on? https://t.co/66Z1Kf0y7k — Whatever (@DRussell76) March 20, 2020

Absolutely not! We have a functioning republic, with state and federal government operational. Why are all the morons who rant about Trump becoming a dictator so keen to turn American into a military dictatorship? https://t.co/12ngekaCXN — libertybelle (@october601) March 20, 2020

When did Spicoli become pro military? https://t.co/MLNzpCNPk6 — Kokomoschmoe (@Kokomoschmoe) March 20, 2020

This is all beyond parody.