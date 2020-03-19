On Thursday night, CNN partnered with Facebook to broadcast a town hall on the coronavirus and all its implications.

You might think all of CNN’s guests would have been medical experts of some sort. But since we’re talking about CNN, here’s what really happened at one point:

Seriously? Yep, seriously.

Trending

Duuude. Yeah, this happened:

CNN always hosts only the most qualified experts to comment on any given subject. *Eye roll*

We’re not sure what’s being implied, but the bottom line is that during this time of crisis CNN turned to a Hollywood actor who has in the past been quite sympathetic to leaders of socialist/communist regimes.

This is all beyond parody.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID-19FacebookSean Penn