Credit to Jason Howerton for tracking down these two tweets from CNN’s Brian Stelter, who seems upset that Fox News is using short video clips of Joe Biden to arouse doubts about his mental capacity.

Normally we wouldn’t care much except, as we wrote recently, Stelter has literally spent weeks questioning President Trump’s mental fitness and having on quacks like Bandy X. Lee who want Trump put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold and tested because of a tweet he sent. (For what it’s worth, Lee just posted an essay on Medium explaining “why a declination to diagnose Biden is in keeping with professional standards.” “I do not diagnose without examination and do not speak about public figures in general,” she writes, even though she goes on “Reliable Sources” to encourage Trump to be locked up over a tweet.)

So we don’t see any possible objection to Fox News showing clips of Biden’s gaffes — voters ought to see them. And if they cut away from Biden’s victory speech, that’s their prerogative. I probably wasn’t longer than 10 minutes anyway.

