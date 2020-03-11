Credit to Jason Howerton for tracking down these two tweets from CNN’s Brian Stelter, who seems upset that Fox News is using short video clips of Joe Biden to arouse doubts about his mental capacity.

They really shouldn’t make it this easy. pic.twitter.com/IdB1rP25ih — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 11, 2020

This is from Tuesday night:

Tonight, like every other night, Fox's prime time shows have been deriding Biden and airing doubts about his capacity, using short video clips. Now Biden is speaking live about his primary victories, and Fox isn't showing his speech. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 11, 2020

And this is from August:

Trump's mental health keeps being invoked by commentators online and on TV. The volume is much louder as of late…https://t.co/dZFc4ie8JD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 26, 2019

Normally we wouldn’t care much except, as we wrote recently, Stelter has literally spent weeks questioning President Trump’s mental fitness and having on quacks like Bandy X. Lee who want Trump put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold and tested because of a tweet he sent. (For what it’s worth, Lee just posted an essay on Medium explaining “why a declination to diagnose Biden is in keeping with professional standards.” “I do not diagnose without examination and do not speak about public figures in general,” she writes, even though she goes on “Reliable Sources” to encourage Trump to be locked up over a tweet.)

So we don’t see any possible objection to Fox News showing clips of Biden’s gaffes — voters ought to see them. And if they cut away from Biden’s victory speech, that’s their prerogative. I probably wasn’t longer than 10 minutes anyway.

