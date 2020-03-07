As Twitchy told you Friday, GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s “come and take it” message to Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke regarding the AR-15 displayed on a wall in his office caused many a liberal head to explode, and Rep. Haley Stevens, apparently unaware just how many guns there are guarding the Capitol Building, said she expressed her concerns to the Sergeant at Arms because she feels unsafe with Buck’s AR-15 in her place of work.

To be fair, Buck didn’t tag O’Rourke in his tweet, so we won’t complain that O’Rourke didn’t tag him in his response, referring to him only as “this guy.” O’Rourke said Buck made the case for a “mandatory buyback” program better than he ever could. We could just laugh it off if Biden hadn’t suggested in Dallas that O’Rourke is “gonna be the one who leads this effort” to “take care of the gun problem” with him. Of course, Biden would have to be elected first.

This guy makes the case for both an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program better than I ever could. These are weapons of war that have no place in our communities, in our politics or in our public discourse. https://t.co/ce5PvaxqMk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 6, 2020

Except the AR-15 isn’t an assault weapon, it isn’t a weapon of war, there’s no such thing as a “buyback” if it’s mandatory (that’s confiscation), and what the hell does O’Rourke mean when he says guns “have no place … in our public discourse”? Sounds like O’Rourke wants to clamp down on the First Amendment as well as the Second.

Hey! The day drinking, rice all over the couch, unemployed guy has an opinion he wants to share. pic.twitter.com/zPEFt8gkum — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) March 7, 2020

I call you Beta for a reason…#snowflake — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-07) (@BarnettforAZ) March 6, 2020

Once a Beta. Always a Beta. — Daniel Malinowski (@dyermkr4) March 7, 2020

I’m with Buck. — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) March 7, 2020

Now define “weapon of war.” — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 7, 2020

Weapons of war? Good grief. Someone obviously hasn’t been in the military. It’s a semi-automatic rifle Beto. One shot per trigger pull. It’s literally the civilian version of a m4, m16. The difference is automatic capability. It wouldn’t be a very effective weapon of war. — Antonia Okafor Cover (@antonia_okafor) March 6, 2020

@BetoORourke I’ve been to war. These are not weapons of war. We don’t even use automatic rifles in war. Semi and 3 Round Burst. Only Seals and Special Forces use Automatic rifles. Get educated. They are not called Assualt Rfiles the A stands for Armalite. U will not take our guns — William Crotti (@BillyCrotti) March 7, 2020

The military doesn't use them. Read an effing book on it. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) March 7, 2020

They aren’t “weapons of war” any more than my .38 is a “weapon of war.” You threatened criminal action against law-abiding gun owners, if you want to discuss what has no place in our politics or public discourse. https://t.co/kUETyvk3wD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 7, 2020

Also it's not unbelievable to say that dude and his inoperable, wall-mounted firearm have threatened fewer people than Beto drunk driving his automobile down the highway. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 7, 2020

Go ride your skateboard, boy. The adults are talking. — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) March 7, 2020

You barked up that tree once and look where it got you…lol calm down bro. — Matt Hiscocks (@matthewhiscocks) March 7, 2020

Except the 2nd amendment guarantees they have a place in our communities, politics, and public discourse. Plus, you didn't use the Oxford comma. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) March 7, 2020

You are the reason the 2nd Amendment was written. "Mandatory Gun Buy Back" is just a fancy way of saying Confiscation. ABSOLUTELY unconstitutional. Last time government came for our guns was at Concord and Lexington. Look it up and see what happened next. — Terry Cantrell (@CantrellTerry) March 7, 2020

No such thing as "buy back" we didn't buy from government! — Anji Passion (@AnjiPassion) March 7, 2020

They aren't for sale. — Matt Schulz (@breakonthru234) March 7, 2020

They aren't for sale, tyrant. I'm with @RepKenBuck on this one, come get'em. — libertylineman (@libertylineman) March 7, 2020

You have a gross misunderstanding of the concept that the right to own tools to defend ourselves do not come from governments or pieces of parchment with ink scribbling on them. We are human beings and not your subjects. — Rebel With a Cause (@EricTheRed79) March 7, 2020

I wish politicians like you would leave law abiding citizens alone. Criminals love hearing this talk about gun control. Disarm citizens while allowing criminals to arm. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) March 7, 2020

Pretty simple. If this type of law was ever passed, millions will not comply. Myself included. Come and take it soy boy. #MolonLabe — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@MPacino661) March 7, 2020

Nah, you can come by my house in SC and take mine first. Come on by. I'll make you some REAL Mexican food to make you feel right at home…#sarcasm — Giacomo K. Proud member of Black Voices for Trump (@giacoknox) March 7, 2020

You have a better chance of being President than you do of ever getting our guns and, well, we all know how that one came out. 😂🤣 Sounds like you’ve ingested too much of that magic dirt you found. 😂 — PN_II (@PN_II_) March 7, 2020

So imagine Joe Biden wins in November, appoints Beto O’Rourke his gun control czar, and somehow he implements that mandatory buyback … is he sending armed law enforcement door-to-door or not?

Related: