As we told you yesterday, GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s “come and take it” message to Joe Biden and his potential gun-grabber czar Beto O’Rourke caused a great deal of social media controversy. Here’s Buck’s tweet:

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan doesn’t like that one bit!

Your congressional office is not your private home. It is a public space. This behavior is threatening and unacceptable. I feel unsafe with this in my place of work. I have been in contact with the Sergeant at Arms to express my concerns. https://t.co/UTbNBXLziW — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) March 6, 2020

Sergeant at… what now? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 6, 2020

Oh for crying out loud. Stop labeling simple disagreement as “threatening.” It diminishes actual threats. https://t.co/Dr3XwcwIa5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2020

The party that has said tax cuts and net neutrality repeal would kill everybody has rendered the term “threatening” meaningless.

Haley Stevens is extremely sane and well-balanced… https://t.co/yQxWo9DYHp pic.twitter.com/7wA4PZ8waH — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) March 6, 2020

Before today you didn't even know it existed, save your virtue signaling. https://t.co/Trnu68WBqp — LibertarianRedhead (@LibertarianRed1) March 7, 2020

Women are strong and equal to men! Unless we see something 'scary' hanging on a wall. SMH. https://t.co/pcITeOY1mF — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) March 6, 2020

How many loaded guns are already in the Capitol building at a given moment? https://t.co/0gsn33SqFp — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2020

Any news on this? What did the Sergeant at Arms say? Also, why is he called the Sergeant at Arms? https://t.co/e6AFM1pZdt — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 7, 2020

