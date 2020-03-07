As we told you yesterday, GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s “come and take it” message to Joe Biden and his potential gun-grabber czar Beto O’Rourke caused a great deal of social media controversy. Here’s Buck’s tweet:
I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?
Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov
— Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020
Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan doesn’t like that one bit!
Your congressional office is not your private home. It is a public space.
This behavior is threatening and unacceptable. I feel unsafe with this in my place of work.
I have been in contact with the Sergeant at Arms to express my concerns. https://t.co/UTbNBXLziW
— Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) March 6, 2020
Hmm…
Sergeant at… what now?
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 6, 2020
LOL!
Oh for crying out loud. Stop labeling simple disagreement as “threatening.” It diminishes actual threats. https://t.co/Dr3XwcwIa5
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2020
The party that has said tax cuts and net neutrality repeal would kill everybody has rendered the term “threatening” meaningless.
Haley Stevens is extremely sane and well-balanced… https://t.co/yQxWo9DYHp pic.twitter.com/7wA4PZ8waH
— Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) March 6, 2020
Before today you didn't even know it existed, save your virtue signaling. https://t.co/Trnu68WBqp
— LibertarianRedhead (@LibertarianRed1) March 7, 2020
Women are strong and equal to men!
Unless we see something 'scary' hanging on a wall. SMH. https://t.co/pcITeOY1mF
— Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) March 6, 2020
How many loaded guns are already in the Capitol building at a given moment? https://t.co/0gsn33SqFp
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2020
Any news on this? What did the Sergeant at Arms say? Also, why is he called the Sergeant at Arms? https://t.co/e6AFM1pZdt
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 7, 2020
Stay tuned!