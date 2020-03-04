As Twitchy has reported, Chief Justice John Roberts made the rare move of issuing a statement after Sen. Chuck Schumer threatened Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, saying “You won’t know what hit you” if they ruled against his wishes in a case regarding abortion, adding that the two would “pay the price.”

Schumer has tried to spin what he said, but he’s being cheered on by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who managed to look up from Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to tweet this:

As the architect of an 80-case barrage of partisan, 5-4 decisions for big Republican donor interests, Chief Justice Roberts has zero credibility playing umpire in any political squabble.https://t.co/1Z5dOl9fjn — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 4, 2020

“An 80-case barrage.” What a clown.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse rises to defend Schumer's attacks against the Supreme Court. https://t.co/YIQAQETWcV — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 5, 2020

Sheldon Whitehouse never stops going for gold on most asinine commentary. What a competitor! Tireless. https://t.co/pn6Ie2RGm2 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 5, 2020

When did it become ok to attack Supreme Court Justices? Trump sneezes in their direction and it's front page, every page https://t.co/mXt19Oe9Hb — Awakened Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) March 5, 2020

This is the Dems, encouraging violence against Supreme Court Justices. This is vile and should be condemned. https://t.co/aKEX4ldCsf — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 5, 2020

A Senator who joined career criminal Michael Avenatti in disgusting efforts to destroy a Supreme Court nominee has zero credibility in any discussion of judicial matters. https://t.co/Pxdalb44Ma — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) March 5, 2020

I don't suppose it has occured to any of you chiding and threatening SCOTUS, that you could change the laws you find so reprehensible, rather than relying on judicial activism to get yourselves off the hook from doing your job. https://t.co/WNw63pX0TZ — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 5, 2020

According to @BillKristol we’re supposed to vote for Sheldon Whitehouse in order to defend norms and institutions like the one Whitehouse is undermining here. https://t.co/OsrJBQRnXk — RBe (@RBPundit) March 5, 2020

You are a disgrace. You should just sit quietly on this one after having the gall the threaten SCOTUS yourself. You are a threat to our democracy. You are! https://t.co/y4dfuGgCoX — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) March 4, 2020

Whitehouse recently said what Schumer said, but in an amicus brief he filed with the Court. https://t.co/gKli38UZAX — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 4, 2020

"My side loses because the umpires are cheating" – Things said by 7 year old's https://t.co/ANyJt8q1kI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 4, 2020

Democracy just died a little with this tweet…..if we're playing by the rules that the media and left have laid out https://t.co/6raJwJpUwu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2020

Why is it that 5-4 decisions are always painted as the 5 being partisan? What are the other 4 doing? https://t.co/XNqbYX0Zfh — Eric Wagner (@NotEricWagner) March 4, 2020

What is going on? Dems have just had arguably the most stabilizing day in the whole campaign and now US senators are picking baseless fights with the Chief Justice?! I know the current climate gets frustrating, but it doesn't take that much to strive to be the adult in the room. https://t.co/MOvVCeKsoO — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) March 5, 2020

Democrat Senator who questioned a Supreme Court Justice on national television about his farting habits in high school:pic.twitter.com/sIC25Dtcxm https://t.co/mkYLwJS1Ul — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 4, 2020

And you carry immense credibility? Thats what I’m supposed to believe? https://t.co/7btAxcDJ4e — chris levitt (@hawkeyeEcho) March 5, 2020

This is how Democrats are characterizing the Chief Justice of SCOTUS defending the Court from violent threats. Democrats do NOT represent a return to any bygone norms, they’re just a threat to the norms we still have. https://t.co/ybQkFQ5Rqb — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) March 5, 2020

A direct threat to #SCOTUS members by Sen Schumer is now a "political squabble" to the Left, remember this, my friends. https://t.co/3rA0XMLxCJ — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) March 5, 2020

Here's #SheldonWhitehouse doubling down on #ChuckSchumer's threats of physical retaliation on Justices Kavanaugh & Forsuch if they don't 'adjudicate' to their specifications. Time for Whitehouse to be censured as well. https://t.co/DCSttkttSe — Milo™ (@chasbottom) March 5, 2020

Democrats going full tilt boogie to delegitimize the Supreme Court with this unbelievably shrill rhetoric. Why? To kill babies. https://t.co/DXjf1LV4Fx — Euphonius Bugnuts (@EuphoniusNuts) March 5, 2020

Dem Senators now endorsing Schumer's dangerous call to violence. Have they already forgotten Representative Scalise? https://t.co/RsWpGGNe9T — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) March 4, 2020

So this is where we're at now. https://t.co/qv5ei4UgOn — neontaster (@neontaster) March 5, 2020

Oh, that's helpful. Sucks when you are losing doesn't it? Work harder. https://t.co/015NC9COrz — K E V I N 🇺🇸 (@RealKevin63) March 4, 2020

All the more reason for @SenateGOP to retain their majority and for the @NRSC to grow their ranks in the fall. https://t.co/sI46s9GM4U — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 4, 2020

Which other Democrats want to jump in on this and defend Schumer while denigrating the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court?

