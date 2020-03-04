As Twitchy has reported, Chief Justice John Roberts made the rare move of issuing a statement after Sen. Chuck Schumer threatened Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, saying “You won’t know what hit you” if they ruled against his wishes in a case regarding abortion, adding that the two would “pay the price.”

Schumer has tried to spin what he said, but he’s being cheered on by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who managed to look up from Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to tweet this:

“An 80-case barrage.” What a clown.

Which other Democrats want to jump in on this and defend Schumer while denigrating the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court?

