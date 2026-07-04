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Malaise-Ridden Nicholas Kristof Suggests US Adopt Nordic Model Going Forward

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Sara Cline

It's the Fourth of July, and we hope you're celebrating. Scouring X, we're finding a lot of people who just can't enjoy America's 250th birthday. (Hollaria Briden asked for a wellness check on Bluesky … the mood is pretty dour over there in that liberal utopia.) 

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New York Times columnist Nicholas "Rape Dogs" Kristof reports that America is marking its 250th anniversary "with misgivings and malaise" and longs for the United States to follow the Nordic model going forward for the next 250 years. That sounds kind of white supremacist to us, going to Scandinavia and wishing America were more like it. The most recent achievement we've heard from the Nordic model is the elimination of Down Syndrome through eugenics. What else does it have going on?

The post continues:

… Earth. 

As Norway's finance minister, @jensstoltenberg, told me: “We actually live the American dream....The American dream, it’s more reality in the Nordic countries than in America.”

They do have real challenges, and it's not entirely clear that the Nordic model is fully sustainable, let alone replicable. And we're not going to adopt it wholesale. But the US was actually on a similar track in the 1950s and 1960s, so it's not exactly alien. And I argue that in the Nordic model there is much to admire and learn from — and adopt. Here's a gift link, and I welcome your thoughts:

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An Independence Day gift, for us? Gee, thanks.

Skeptics have argued that generous welfare benefits and the resulting high taxes have held back the Nordic economies. Perhaps a bit. “Farewell, Nordic model,” The Economist wrote in 2006. But Norway is now richer than the United States per capita, and Norwegian workers are more productive than American workers, with higher output per hour. Scandinavians live longer than Americans, and people are happier. The five Nordic countries — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden — all rank among the six happiest countries in the world in the World Happiness Report, based on Gallup polling.

Yet the Nordic countries are themselves facing significant challenges, including fiscal pressures, immigration, widening inequality and perhaps some breakdown in the social consensus. Some doubt whether the model can survive here, let alone be exported to countries that are larger, less homogeneous and more suspicious of taxation.

Yes, you could say the United States is less homogeneous than Scandinavia, what with the Biden administration importing tens of millions of illegal immigrants over his four years in office.

Kristof welcomes your thoughts:

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Americans aren't marking the 250th with misgivings and malaise. Commies are.

***

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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