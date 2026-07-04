March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the Consequences of the Founders

Happy Independence Day, everyone! We've been featuring a lot of posts today from people who are finding America's 250th marked with "misgivings and malaise." David Hogg's old gun control group, March for Our Lives, decided to celebrate the holiday by blaming gun violence in America on laws going back to the founders.

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Gun violence in America was not an accident. It was built through specific decisions, laws, and power structures, going back to the founding.



250 years later, we're still living with the consequences. — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) July 4, 2026

They do know that the Second Amendment wasn't adopted until 1791, right? We're not sure what "specific decisions, laws, and power structures" going back to the founding contributed to gun violence in 2026.

Thanks for making clear that gun control is anti-American — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) July 4, 2026

This was gun violence. And we're better off for it. pic.twitter.com/GfH9RQuPmm — Ethan Savka (@eesavka) July 4, 2026

The consequence being we have a country. USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/JeRaAa9wQ4 — LegalLatino (@LegalLatino2022) July 4, 2026

Do you ever stop whining?



It's the 4th of July. Take a break from bitching and for one time just enjoy this great nation for 5 minutes. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) July 4, 2026

Is ignorance exhausting? Being a witness to yours is exhausting for the rest of us. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 4, 2026

Just leave. Go to the UK where they have no guns and you definitely don’t need to worry about violence at all because of it.



You’re grifting scum abusing the memories of victims for profit and I hate you. — Barely Lethal (@BarelyL49568) July 4, 2026

I say this with all due respect, which is zero:



Go fuck yourselves. https://t.co/91xWsf1Dn3 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 4, 2026

The British tried to take our guns and it cost them very dearly. — Senex (@glennimages) July 4, 2026

Without gun violence 250 years ago, you wouldn't have a country where you were free to complain. — ThisJustin25 (@TJustin25) July 4, 2026

You are living and benefiting in a country built on the basic premise that every single being has a right to keep and bear arms, full stop. The founders used those arms to overthrow tyrannical regime and built a nation based on liberty.



You’ve lost this ideological war. — Entropy Generator (@ENTROPYGNRTR) July 4, 2026

Colonists having easy access to guns allowed America to exist in the first place.



An unarmed people are merely defenseless subjects.



Go away. pic.twitter.com/u4SYdEO0Bq — Dr.Redacted (@HateTheState76) July 4, 2026

Get the fuck out of here then. Real Americans will take freedom over the tyranny you want us to live under. — Jacob Johnson (Victory Drive Podcast) (@VictoryDrivePod) July 4, 2026

What a post to celebrate Independence Day.

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