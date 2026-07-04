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March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the Consequences of the Founders

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 04, 2026
Twitter

Happy Independence Day, everyone! We've been featuring a lot of posts today from people who are finding America's 250th marked with "misgivings and malaise." David Hogg's old gun control group, March for Our Lives, decided to celebrate the holiday by blaming gun violence in America on laws going back to the founders.

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They do know that the Second Amendment wasn't adopted until 1791, right? We're not sure what "specific decisions, laws, and power structures" going back to the founding contributed to gun violence in 2026.

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What a post to celebrate Independence Day.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE SECOND AMENDMENT AMERICA 250

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