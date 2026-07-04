Oh, Paul — What Have You Done Now? Nancy Pelosi's Hubby Hit with Napa Hit-and-Run Charges

Oh, Paul Pelosi, what have you done? What trouble is Nance going to have to get you out of now?

Paul Pelosi charged with hit-and-run in Napa County https://t.co/ZYaoRFLkf1 pic.twitter.com/BtNzH52swP — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2026

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Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is facing hit-and-run charges after allegedly smashing his convertible into a parked car in Napa County before driving off. Napa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run on the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville, on July 3 around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release. A witness who called 911 pointed officials in the direction of a northbound vehicle seen colliding with the rear of a parked car on the shoulder, causing major damage. The collision also pushed the parked car’s right tire up onto the curb.

Maybe it's time to take Paul's keys.

They’re going to frame another gay lover and give them life in prison, aren’t they? https://t.co/zHf8DnOxzA — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 4, 2026

ALLEGEDLY!

Oh, we see what you did there.

He was most likely 🔨🔨🔨 https://t.co/F0vUcqAj8C — True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) July 4, 2026

Laws for thee but not for me

This old drunk needs to be in jail https://t.co/4dyAZVPRpE — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) July 4, 2026

Was Paul Pelosi day drinking in Napa? Why did he flee the scene of an accident? https://t.co/cncfRlGHEu pic.twitter.com/x8uvF04pdu — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) July 4, 2026

They are famous for their wine there.

Imagine that https://t.co/JBihJO1sWx — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 4, 2026

The drunkards at it again. https://t.co/PUopKvIyIf — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 4, 2026

To be fair, there isn't any indication alcohol was involved but ... yeah.

Miss. lube Rack need to take the key’s away. pic.twitter.com/vqJGeYnGzX — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) July 4, 2026

@SpeakerPelosi's husband is the Most Interesting Man in the World. pic.twitter.com/f37NW98Cq8 — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) July 4, 2026

Oh, he's interesting alright.

Paul Pelosi is a habitual DUI offender.



Hope the judge gives him the max sentence. pic.twitter.com/WnBnej3FeS — TAS (@SummersDay50) July 4, 2026

He's always getting in trouble in Napa.

NOTHING NEW. Catch and release 🤷🏻‍♀️

2022

Same place🫠 pic.twitter.com/v8oYDqgina — FAFFRN (@FaFfRn) July 4, 2026

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I’m sure this will somehow be a Republican’s fault. — SixHertz (@SixHertz) July 4, 2026

It always is.

Did he run over his OTHER gay lover ? pic.twitter.com/TVsEJKaGxJ — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 4, 2026

Allegedly!

Please tell me he had pants on. — HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) July 4, 2026

Let's hope so!

This dude is so unlucky — Bruce Harris (@JBruceHarris) July 4, 2026

Bless his heart.

His vehicle was so damaged that it became disabled, but he didn’t realize he had hit anything? And he was in wine country but supposedly had a 0.0% blood alcohol level.

It must be nice to be married to a member of the Politburo. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) July 4, 2026

Must be nice to be a Pelosi.

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