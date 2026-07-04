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Oh, Paul — What Have You Done Now? Nancy Pelosi's Hubby Hit with Napa Hit-and-Run Charges

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

Oh, Paul Pelosi, what have you done? What trouble is Nance going to have to get you out of now?

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Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is facing hit-and-run charges after allegedly smashing his convertible into a parked car in Napa County before driving off.

Napa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run on the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville, on July 3 around 2:30 p.m., according to a press release. 

A witness who called 911 pointed officials in the direction of a northbound vehicle seen colliding with the rear of a parked car on the shoulder, causing major damage. The collision also pushed the parked car’s right tire up onto the curb.

Maybe it's time to take Paul's keys.

ALLEGEDLY!

Oh, we see what you did there.

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They are famous for their wine there. 

To be fair, there isn't any indication alcohol was involved but ... yeah.

Oh, he's interesting alright. 

He's always getting in trouble in Napa.

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It always is.

Allegedly!

Let's hope so!

Bless his heart.

Must be nice to be a Pelosi.

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