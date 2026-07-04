Variety: Rob Reiner Gets the 'Last Laugh' Against Trump With Secret Final Role

All right, Variety, this is weird. Rob Reiner and his wife were stabbed to death by their schizophrenic son. Yes, he was afflicted with Stage 4 TDS, but that's no way to die.

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We'd let the man rest in peace. Still, Variety is reporting that Reiner is having the last laugh at President Donald Trump with a posthumous role as George Washington in Larry David's “Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America."

Variety reports:

A month before he died, Rob Reiner filmed his final role as George Washington in Larry David’s historical sketch comedy series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.” His appearance in the HBO show was kept a secret until the second episode aired on July 3. The sketch allows Reiner, who was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, to get the “last laugh” against the sitting president, director Jeff Schaffer tells Variety. “It’s coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!” As Washington, Reiner gives a speech in which he declares he will not be seeking a third term in office, adding that Congress can pass a constitutional amendment to prohibit future presidents from staying in power. “Well, what if there’s some asshole in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the Constitution?” asks Larry David, dressed in 1700s colonial attire. And the sketch turns into a long bashing session of you-know-who.

That sounds hilarious. We doubt it will in any way spoil Trump's Independence Day weekend — we didn't even know David had a new show. But wait — it gets even funnier:

Jimmy Kimmel also makes a cameo as a fellow American, arguing, “Are you suggesting that the president would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him? As if he were a big baby?”

How is that the last laugh? Reiner’s dead, murdered by his own son.



Jesus you people are fucking sick — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) July 4, 2026

You guys keep finding new lows. — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 4, 2026

Seriously? Who wrote this nonsense? — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) July 4, 2026

Haha, go Rob! What’s he been up to anyway? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 4, 2026

He’s dead. He most certainly didn’t get the last laugh on Trump. — Angry Cookie (@TickleMeElmoOG) July 4, 2026

Really? I hear that show has abysmal ratings and very few people are watching it. Critics and audiences all appear to hate it. pic.twitter.com/YQxyRuM7ht — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) July 4, 2026

Yikes. That's a horrible headline about a dead guy whose final moment was getting his throat slashed. — Nah (@Nah_DontThinkSo) July 4, 2026

This is a really weird, ghoulish, disturbing headline.



You understand Trump didn't kill him, right? — The Science™ (@mreasycredit) July 4, 2026

How pitiful. The last thing he did was hateful. What a waste of time — Nicoletta (@Nicprehn) July 4, 2026

Considering he died in the most horrific way imaginable this seems extremely tasteless. — Aaron Snyder (@amsnyde) July 4, 2026

It is extremely tasteless. They should have pulled the skit.

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