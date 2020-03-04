As Twitchy reported, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement condemning remarks that Sen. Chuck Schumer made at a pro-abortion rally earlier in the day, when he said that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if they didn’t rule the way he wanted them to.

Brian Fallon, national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, thought Schumer’s threat was perfectly appropriate, seeing how Democrats are done pretending that conservative justices are anything but politicians in robes.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Who said that presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was a “faker” and she couldn’t imagine what the country would be with him as our president? No, she doesn’t sound like a politician in a robe at all.

