As Twitchy reported, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement condemning remarks that Sen. Chuck Schumer made at a pro-abortion rally earlier in the day, when he said that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if they didn’t rule the way he wanted them to.

Brian Fallon, national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, thought Schumer’s threat was perfectly appropriate, seeing how Democrats are done pretending that conservative justices are anything but politicians in robes.

The conservatives on the Court are politicians in robes, and Democrats are done pretending otherwise. Good for Schumer for telling it like it is. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 4, 2020

For threatening them? You're not gonna like the new rules. — Not Mary (@dustopian) March 4, 2020

Now do Sotomayor and RBG — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) March 4, 2020

And Sotomayor and Bader Ginsburg aren’t? — Queen Mary III 👸🏻 (@MaryTherese99) March 4, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Who said that presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was a “faker” and she couldn’t imagine what the country would be with him as our president? No, she doesn’t sound like a politician in a robe at all.

True. There's always such a shroud of mystery over how RBG and Sotomayor will vote on any given subject — Waldo (@AndyWIII) March 4, 2020

Hurray for norms! — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 4, 2020

Oh my god this idiocy — Grumplestiltskin (@Grumplestiltsk5) March 4, 2020

He threatened two sitting Justices. This is not ok. Not at all. — jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) March 4, 2020

What a moronic comment. You all keep pushing the envelope and changing the rules. Keep it up — Levi Plotkin (@PlotkinLevi) March 4, 2020

Look out! Brian is fixing to take it to the streets again! https://t.co/gzC8t1FbJN — BT (@back_ttys) March 4, 2020

Good for Roberts for smacking Schumer around like the bitch he is. https://t.co/TYk0FMRG9r — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) March 4, 2020

You are such a tool Brain. — Stephen Thomas (@SThom2682) March 4, 2020

Related: