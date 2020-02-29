As Twitchy reported earlier, journalists and Democrats (yeah, same thing) and NeverTrumpers are all jumping on President Trump for calling the coronavirus a “hoax” during a rally Friday night in South Carolina. Dana Milbank kicked things off, and we’ve seen Politico, NBC News, Bill Kristol, Rep. Ted Lieu, and Joe Biden all jumping on the bandwagon.

Actually, Trump called the Left politicizing the coronavirus their new hoax, after the Mueller investigation and the impeachment effort both bombed. Now they’re taking shots at the president for not taking the coronavirus threat seriously — in other words, it’s their new hoax. Funny how Dems like Sen. Chuck Schumer were at first alarmed by Trump’s travel restrictions from affected areas, with the Washington Post putting out a call for anyone who had experienced “xenophobia” because of coronavirus fears. And CNN was concerned with the lack of diversity on the coronavirus task force.

We’d be remiss not to include 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s take in here because it’s particularly shameful … not only does he say Trump called the coronavirus a hoax, but he includes a eight-second-long edit of Trump’s speech to prove it. Um, Twitter, weren’t you going to do something about deceptively edited videos?

Here it is, folks. With a pandemic at our doorstep and the country looking to its president for leadership, Trump decides to call the coronavirus… a "hoax." This is what cowardice looks like. pic.twitter.com/HGvBptN5Cc — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 29, 2020

No, you're lying. I ask everyone to go and watch the unedited rally, and watch this part, in context, and you will see that Bloomberg is lying. Just go see for yourself. — Binkser1 (@binkser1) February 29, 2020

Twitter allows users a couple of minutes of video, so the only excuse for cutting it down to eight seconds is because you know you’re lying.

You may have mind-numbed robots who believe this sh*t, but I watched the rally and you steal a few words out of a sentence and try to make it an issue. Where's your pledge? What are YOU for other than a resistance follower? — Cheryl Bowman (@astroterf) February 29, 2020

The HOAX is the claim that President Trump and administration are doing nothing and they are incompetent in dealing with Coronavirus. THE HOAX is politicizing a virus in order to taint the president. ICYMIhttps://t.co/XdkW3pFvjQ — Miriam (@MiriamIrvine) February 29, 2020

Guess we know what the talking point sent out tonight was…….. For the fourth time tonight, he called the “reaction from the MSM screaming end of the world” is as he said : THEIR HOAX Listen to his words, the tape is out there. Then ask WHY they lie like this to you. — ⛈⛈TheStormIsHere⛈⛈ (@trumps_all) February 29, 2020

No, he called the liberal politicization of it a hoax. Thank you for proving his point. — BColleen (@BColleen5) February 29, 2020

This is what a desperate, pint-sized liar looks like. Grotesque stuff, @MikeBloomberg. pic.twitter.com/DeHzdN182I — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 29, 2020

Ugh absolutely infuriating…they know by repeating a lie often enough, ignorant Americans (no offense) will believe it!

Whenever I try to debate a #liberal, if they dont angrily call me names or yell at me, theyll repeat MSM talking points w/out offering much more#Trump2020 — Mel (@MellyGoLightly) February 29, 2020

President said politicization of virus was a hoax. When he put a China travel ban in place in Jan, Dems said it was a ploy to hurt immigrants. In early Feb he started a task force and Dems attacked it for lack of diversity. Dems attacked early steps, but now say it wasn't enough — Todd H (@Todd_H_225) February 29, 2020

This literally ain't it chief…. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) February 29, 2020

You know what he means Mini Mike .. — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) February 29, 2020

If you watched …He is calling out the media coverage and Democrats try to utilize it as a political weapon. When he closed the border, and restricted travelers from China. they said, it was premature and racist. Now those same people are lying saying he cut CDC funds <LIE — Angela A. (@A_Angel64) February 29, 2020

Congress increased CDC funding. No funding was decreased. — Merry Texas (@merrytexas) February 29, 2020

No, Mike. President Trump said “the politicization of the coronavirus is a hoax”. He’s already taken appropriate precautions to prevent a catostrophe, to include closing borders from various countries, to which you & your liberal cohorts proclaimed to be racist. You’re a tool! — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) February 29, 2020

Not so, Mini

What Trump actually did was recount an aide telling him the Democrats’ criticism of his handling of the coronavirus was “the new hoax” after trying to take him down with the Russia hoax and then the impeachment hoax. — John mac (@johnmac125) February 29, 2020

The Dems just love twisting words. I am so sick of them. — DaisyAnn (@daisyro02647856) February 29, 2020

This is what using a small clip to mislead voters looks like. — Col Gerald Maxwell (@avatarmax123) February 29, 2020

We’re surprised he didn’t cut it down even further.

