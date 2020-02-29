President Trump held a rally in South Carolina last night, and as you might expect the coronavirus was a topic of discussion. Trump slammed some Democrats and the media for attempting to politicize the virus, and this is how Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank passed it along:

Remember this moment: Trump, in South Carolina, just called the coronavirus a "hoax." — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) February 29, 2020

That’s up to almost 16,000 retweets, and BS is being called:

I noticed that you only quoted the word "hoax". I dare you to put quotation marks on Trump's entire quote instead. What are you afraid of…a little context? #FakeNews #coronavirus — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) February 29, 2020

A little context goes a long way, but apparently Milbank didn’t have enough room in his tweet to include it. Here’s the full clip:

Actually, he said tweets like yours- attempts to politicize the coronavirus- are the new hoax. You're a liar. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/1h7j4Sco0N — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 29, 2020

It looks like Milbank made a good point, just not the one he thinks:

He said "politicizing the coronavirus" is the new hoax. Your tweet is literally proving his point. https://t.co/7poz8VqCin — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 29, 2020

Remember this moment: The MSM proving Trump's point in South Carolina that politicizing the Coronavirus is the Left's "new hoax." https://t.co/AUCZbBDtrZ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 29, 2020

He called the political lies about the virus by people like yourself a hoax. And you are proving him correct. — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) February 29, 2020

Bingo!

You really ARE a “purveyor of fake news”. #kudos — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) February 29, 2020

It says so right there in his Twitter bio.