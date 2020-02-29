President Trump held a rally in South Carolina last night, and as you might expect the coronavirus was a topic of discussion. Trump slammed some Democrats and the media for attempting to politicize the virus, and this is how Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank passed it along:

That’s up to almost 16,000 retweets, and BS is being called:

Trending

A little context goes a long way, but apparently Milbank didn’t have enough room in his tweet to include it. Here’s the full clip:

It looks like Milbank made a good point, just not the one he thinks:

Bingo!

It says so right there in his Twitter bio.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDana MilbankDonald Trump