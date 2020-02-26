Full disclosure: The last time this editor watched “Saturday Night Live,” Chris Farley and Phil Hartman were still alive, so Pete Davidson doesn’t really register on the old radar. He did enter the political fray for a bit there in 2018 when he made a lame joke about Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson joked. “I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war — or whatever.”

Crenshaw was a good sport, tweeted that “vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes,” and then appeared on the show with Davidson. No hard feelings, huh?

However, now the Washington Times reports that in his new Netflix comedy special, Davidson says he regrets making Crenshaw a “household name for no reason.”

Pete Davidson apologizes for making Rep. Dan Crenshaw ‘famous’ – https://t.co/6gMI8mUAO1 — neontaster (@neontaster) February 26, 2020

Jessica Chasmar writes:

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson addressed his famous dust-up with Rep. Dan Crenshaw during his new Netflix special, “Alive from New York,” saying he regrets making the Texas Republican a “household name for no reason.” Mr. Davidson dedicated nearly eight minutes of his 49-minute stand-up comedy special, which debuted Tuesday, to addressing the 2018 controversy in which he was heavily criticized for mocking Mr. Crenshaw’s eye patch. Mr. Davidson said he was “forced to apologize” at the time even though he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

Crenshaw even reached out when Davidson showed signs of a crisis on social media:

After Pete Davidson posted a cry for help on Instagram, @DanCrenshawTX reached out: “What I told him is that everyone has a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason… Know that you have value & you do more good for ppl than you realize.” Amen.pic.twitter.com/1Ns4e7ZdRf — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 18, 2018

So Davidson actually believes he made Crenshaw a household name? That’s cute.

I want to hate Pete Davidson for these sorts of things but then I remember he has to live life as Pete Davidson which has got to be a struggle. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 26, 2020

This would be the Crenshaw that reached out compassionately when Davidson went through what most of us outside observers speculated to be a suicidal crisis, right? Just checking. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) February 26, 2020

SNL should apologize for making Pete Davidson famous. — Elisabeth Brogan (@Bethkzoo) February 26, 2020

God he is insufferable — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) February 26, 2020

He thinks a lot of himself, doesn't he? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) February 26, 2020

Also, Pete’s giving himself too much credit. He may have created the opportunity, but Crenshaw became famous because he totally crushed that appearance. — Troy Senik (@SenikTroy) February 26, 2020

It’s funny, I follow Dan Crenshaw on here. I had to read the article to know who Pete Davidson was. I never saw the skit, or any modern SNL, or his standup. To me, Dan Crenshaw made Pete fleetingly infamous. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) February 26, 2020

He has tattoos of Ruth Bader Ginsburg AND Hillary. What’d you expect him to say? — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) February 26, 2020

It’s true. He does have tattoos.

I don't know what would bother me more – him really feeling like this or him doing it just to pad and publicize his dumb special. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 26, 2020

@RepDanCrenshaw was going to be a rising star in the party with or without that pale corpse talking shit about him. — Cory J Turner (@CoryJTurner) February 26, 2020

Crenshaw/Haley 2024, or Haley/Crenshaw 2024?

