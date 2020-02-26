Full disclosure: The last time this editor watched “Saturday Night Live,” Chris Farley and Phil Hartman were still alive, so Pete Davidson doesn’t really register on the old radar. He did enter the political fray for a bit there in 2018 when he made a lame joke about Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson joked. “I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war — or whatever.”

Crenshaw was a good sport, tweeted that “vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes,” and then appeared on the show with Davidson. No hard feelings, huh?

However, now the Washington Times reports that in his new Netflix comedy special, Davidson says he regrets making Crenshaw a “household name for no reason.”

Jessica Chasmar writes:

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson addressed his famous dust-up with Rep. Dan Crenshaw during his new Netflix special, “Alive from New York,” saying he regrets making the Texas Republican a “household name for no reason.”

Mr. Davidson dedicated nearly eight minutes of his 49-minute stand-up comedy special, which debuted Tuesday, to addressing the 2018 controversy in which he was heavily criticized for mocking Mr. Crenshaw’s eye patch.

Mr. Davidson said he was “forced to apologize” at the time even though he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

Crenshaw even reached out when Davidson showed signs of a crisis on social media:

Trending

So Davidson actually believes he made Crenshaw a household name? That’s cute.

It’s true. He does have tattoos.

Crenshaw/Haley 2024, or Haley/Crenshaw 2024?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: apologyDan Crenshawhousehold namePete Davidsonsaturday night live