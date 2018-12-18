GOP Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw hasn’t been on the national scene for very long, but if what we’ve seen from him so far is any indication, he’s one of the good guys.

After “Saturday Night Live” star and comedian Pete Davidson posted a disturbing message on his Instagram account, a message interpreted by many to be a suicide note, Crenshaw reached out to the man who’d once mocked him:

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw — Khambrel Marshall (@KPRC2Khambrel) December 17, 2018

After Pete Davidson posted a cry for help on Instagram, @DanCrenshawTX reached out: “What I told him is that everyone has a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason… Know that you have value & you do more good for ppl than you realize.” Amen.pic.twitter.com/1Ns4e7ZdRf — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 18, 2018

We need more men like Dan Crenshaw.

Class act — Ken Dickerson (@kdixter) December 17, 2018

I disagree with @DanCrenshawTX on many issues, but he always seems like a class act who is willing to meet people in the middle. Politics needs way more of that lately. — Lester Knopf (@icu81b4me2) December 18, 2018

Thank you for being a decent human. It’s very refreshing at this moment in time. — Laura Covington (@LauraJoy70) December 18, 2018

This guy is a classy gentleman — RealDaveColunga (@ColungaDave) December 18, 2018

Total class act. Need more like him – and I’m a lifelong Dem — EJKRBU (@EJRUSTBELT) December 18, 2018

I love this guy! Hope we see more from him. — JenSantaMonica (@jensantamonica) December 18, 2018

Yes, please.

***

