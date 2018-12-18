GOP Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw hasn’t been on the national scene for very long, but if what we’ve seen from him so far is any indication, he’s one of the good guys.

After “Saturday Night Live” star and comedian Pete Davidson posted a disturbing message on his Instagram account, a message interpreted by many to be a suicide note, Crenshaw reached out to the man who’d once mocked him:

We need more men like Dan Crenshaw.

