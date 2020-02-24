Remember back when it appeared all of Bernie Sanders’ Iowa state directors had locked down their social media accounts after Project Veritas released a video of a staffer talking positively about Stalin, gulags, and street violence? As another paid staffer admitted on undercover video, “We attract … truly radical people to the campaign.”

We don’t recall Sanders ever denouncing let along acknowledging those videos, and now the Daily Caller has tracked down another Sanders staffer with a problematic social media history. The Bernie Bros have created a reputation for being toxic and misogynistic online, to the point where Hillary superfan Peter Daou told them to back off of rising stars like Kamala Harris. And how about Meghan McCain?

Bernie – your army of Bernie bro’s are the worst in all of the internet and every woman on both sides knows it. Mysoginistic, abusive and inspired by you. There’s no army of Pete bots or Biden bots abusing women! #DemDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 20, 2020

There’s a difference between your average online tweeter and a staffer, though, and the Daily Caller found a newly promoted campaign staffer with a toxic Twitter stream.

The private Twitter account of a newly promoted campaign staffer indicates that despite his condemnation of online harassment, some of Bernie Sanders’ most toxic support is coming from inside the house. My latest: https://t.co/PRmITbU4zk — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 25, 2020

Using the account @perma_ben, Ben Mora, a regional field director for Sanders’ campaign based in Michigan, has attacked the physical appearance, gender and sexuality of rival candidates, as well as their family members and supporters. https://t.co/PRmITbU4zk — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 25, 2020

Mora tweeted that Amy Klobuchar “looks like her name: pained, chunky, [and] confused origin/purpose.” Pete Buttigieg “is what happens when the therapist botches the conversion,” and husband Chasten will be “busted for running a meth racket” in ten years. https://t.co/PRmITbU4zk — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 25, 2020

Elizabeth Warren, a frequent subject of Mora’s private account, is called a “dumb Okie,” “an adult diaper fetishist” who “looks like shit” and who lied about having Native American ancestry “to get into Harvard.” https://t.co/PRmITbU4zk pic.twitter.com/KTBprD7tF9 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 25, 2020

A recent thread targeting Michael Bloomberg went beyond insults, directing Mora’s followers to phonebank for the billionaire candidate in order to enter bad data and “totally sink” his campaign. https://t.co/PRmITbU4zk — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 25, 2020

Buttigieg was “psychotic” for deploying to Afghanistan in 2009, Mora wrote in one tweet, adding in another that he could “never trust buttigieg because he combined the natural devious disposition inherent in gay men with a bloodthirsty careerist drive.” … Some targets of Mora’s cruelest comments aren’t even rival candidates, but are instead family members, campaign surrogates, and reporters. “Chasten Buttigieg has the vibes of a housewife whose slow burning repression is leading to an inevitable psychotic break, mark my words in 10 years he will go missing and then resurface in Ft Lauderdale after getting busted for running a meth racket w a bunch of Guatemalan twinks,” Mora tweeted three days later.

There’s some shockingly homophobic stuff in here. I thought progressives were pro-LGBT? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 25, 2020

Thank you for writing this, Scott. It is troubling to read all of that toxicity. — Lauren (@Coffeebean2222) February 25, 2020

Only immature people will drink Bernie’s Kool-aid. It’s not surprising that they tweet nasty, childish things. — Rob Baggett (@characternugget) February 25, 2020

This goes well with my related scoop from earlier this morning. https://t.co/YciM8Kuwb6 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 25, 2020

He was hacked! 🤣🤣 — Ray Wilson (@RationalAdult) February 25, 2020

Not surprised, but disgusted (again, every time this happens in the BS campaign — Chelsea Lynn (@chelsea_nordick) February 25, 2020

The "tone" starts at the top. — Lola Brown (@puppy550) February 25, 2020

This is the least surprising thing I’ve read today. — Andy Parker (@campedincenter) February 25, 2020

At least it’s better than playing up the benefits of re-education camps and burning down Milwaukeee if Sanders doesn’t win Wisconsin.

* * *

Update:

We’re not big fans of getting fired over tweets, but we think the Sanders campaign might vet its staffers a little better.

NEW: Sanders campaign quickly fires staffer after he was found mocking rival candidates' looks and sexuality online. https://t.co/zbQ0uuBY6C — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 25, 2020

