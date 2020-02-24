Remember back when it appeared all of Bernie Sanders’ Iowa state directors had locked down their social media accounts after Project Veritas released a video of a staffer talking positively about Stalin, gulags, and street violence? As another paid staffer admitted on undercover video, “We attract … truly radical people to the campaign.”

We don’t recall Sanders ever denouncing let along acknowledging those videos, and now the Daily Caller has tracked down another Sanders staffer with a problematic social media history. The Bernie Bros have created a reputation for being toxic and misogynistic online, to the point where Hillary superfan Peter Daou told them to back off of rising stars like Kamala Harris. And how about Meghan McCain?

There’s a difference between your average online tweeter and a staffer, though, and the Daily Caller found a newly promoted campaign staffer with a toxic Twitter stream.

Buttigieg was “psychotic” for deploying to Afghanistan in 2009, Mora wrote in one tweet, adding in another that he could “never trust buttigieg because he combined the natural devious disposition inherent in gay men with a bloodthirsty careerist drive.”

Some targets of Mora’s cruelest comments aren’t even rival candidates, but are instead family members, campaign surrogates, and reporters.

“Chasten Buttigieg has the vibes of a housewife whose slow burning repression is leading to an inevitable psychotic break, mark my words in 10 years he will go missing and then resurface in Ft Lauderdale after getting busted for running a meth racket w a bunch of Guatemalan twinks,” Mora tweeted three days later.

At least it’s better than playing up the benefits of re-education camps and burning down Milwaukeee if Sanders doesn’t win Wisconsin.

Update:

We’re not big fans of getting fired over tweets, but we think the Sanders campaign might vet its staffers a little better.

