As you know, James O’Keefe and Project Veritas on Tuesday released an undercover video that showed Bernie Sanders staffer Kyle Jurek going on about reinstating Gulags and re-education camps, setting fire to MSNBC hosts, and burning down Milwaukee should Sanders lose the nomination.

As Twitchy reported, Project Veritas reporters paid a visit to Sanders’ field office in Iowa, but the doors were locked and the lights turned out. Also, Sanders’ Iowa state director, responsible for employing Jurek, had locked down her Twitter account.

Now O’Keefe is reporting that all of Sanders’ Iowa state directors have locked down their Twitter accounts. It not like we expected CNN’s moderators to bring up the video during Tuesday night’s debate, but you’d think someone from the Sanders’ campaign might want to engage and maybe put out this fire. It looks like they’re just planning to ride it out.

Instead of addressing the Project Veritas videos around @BernieSanders staffer Kyle Jurek, his campaign staff has begun locking down their accounts.

Remember that this guy essentially said that he was going to send people to gulags and punish dissent with violence and murder. https://t.co/JJcFDfnEyY — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 15, 2020

Circle those wagons!

They're being told to scour their timelines to erase ALL "offensive" tweets. Then, they will unlock. — François Péladeau (@FrancoisPeladau) January 15, 2020

This is so they can claim Kyle Jurek is "fringe" & doesn't speak for any of them… without people being able to find talk in their timelines that shows he DOES speak for all of them. Once they scrub old tweets, they'll open them back up. — Andy Stanislaw (@ajstanislaw) January 15, 2020

I hope you screenshot all the incriminating posts 😉 — Sarah Emma Edmonds (@SarahEdmondsCW) January 15, 2020

They are expunging all of their historical fascist, tweets — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) January 15, 2020

Locking them down so they can delete all their tweets. — kerry – Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 15, 2020

we must assume they have some pretty awful tweets they're hiding. — Martin Wellbourne (@MartinWellbour1) January 15, 2020

Brave little comunists, hiding from their own revolution. 😂 — Nightingale 🇺🇸📚 (@msnightwriter) January 15, 2020

They will delete everything communist — ALF ❌ 🇺🇸 (@TrumpSupport13) January 15, 2020

Doesn't seem right when the campaign members of a Presidential Candidate locks their accounts. What happened to embracing WE THE PEOPLE? — Leah-Little LuLu (@truthoverhate) January 15, 2020

I thought these tough guys wanted to put people in gulags, you know for 're-education' purposes.

What happened? — Den (@genx4eva) January 15, 2020

Thats what the Far Left do. They incite hate and then run to their safe zones — D2Cerr (@CerritelliDavid) January 15, 2020

Sounds like antifa. All tough until you rip their masks off! — Happy Q Year! (@TheChoiceIsYou4) January 15, 2020

Hiding. Just like they do when they take to the streets and cause violence, hiding behind their masks. — RLC (@christyr1000) January 15, 2020

Wait, I thought if you didn’t have anything to hide… — john76065 (@john76065) January 15, 2020

With those follower numbers I'd hide my account too. 😁😁😁😁 — Tom Rice (@TomRiceJr) January 15, 2020

So when next year do you think they will let loose Antifa and which cities do you think they will go after? — Michael Riney (@MichaelRiney6) January 15, 2020

Gonna get a Bernie bumper sticker so I get into the Hawaiian gulag — Moon Freedom (@cardi_mark) January 15, 2020

A real rats nest James — talkcric#2 (@2Talkcric) January 15, 2020

Bernie's entire philosophy is one of theft, envy and greed. It doesn't take a genius to realize this is going to attract less than healthy people. It's going to attract angry, anti-social outsiders. Some will be communists, some will just be crazy. — Middle America (@MiddleAmericaMe) January 15, 2020

Like frightened children. They don't make revolutionaries like they used to. Jurek is your neighbor who becomes the Nazi Prison Guard and gets off on abusing people. They'll never get power. — Space Force Admiral/Russian "Asset"-✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@GLoves247) January 15, 2020

Exactly. — Franchesca Simpson (@franch_ke) January 15, 2020

