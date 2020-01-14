As Twitchy reported earlier, James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released an undercover video showing one of Bernie Sanders’ field officers going on about Stalin, Gulags (which weren’t so bad), re-education camps, and violence in the streets. Oh, and if Sanders doesn’t win the nomination, Milwaukee will burn.

O’Keefe is following up on the video with some reporting Tuesday in advance of the debate. He noted that the Sanders’ campaign’s Iowa state director has locked down her Twitter account.

Not only have they locked down Twitter accounts; it appears they’ve locked the doors at their field office.

Maybe this Kyle Jurek dude is a really nice guy and it’s all a big mistake.  Best for the Sanders campaign to clear things up.

