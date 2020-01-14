As Twitchy reported earlier, James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released an undercover video showing one of Bernie Sanders’ field officers going on about Stalin, Gulags (which weren’t so bad), re-education camps, and violence in the streets. Oh, and if Sanders doesn’t win the nomination, Milwaukee will burn.

O’Keefe is following up on the video with some reporting Tuesday in advance of the debate. He noted that the Sanders’ campaign’s Iowa state director has locked down her Twitter account.

Why are your tweets protected, @mistyrebik? Is it because you are the Iowa State Director and have authority/responsibility for employing Kyle Jurek? He speaks of Gulags, violence and re-education camps. What is the status of Kyle's employment with the @BernieSanders campaign? pic.twitter.com/wcDKQ3V5mR — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

Not only have they locked down Twitter accounts; it appears they’ve locked the doors at their field office.

BREAKING: Our @PVeritas_Action reporters are outside the Ankeny, Iowa @BernieSanders office right now. It seems Kyle Jurek and other staff members have locked the doors, turned out the lights, and are held up inside to avoid answering our questions. STORY DEVELOPING..STAY TUNED pic.twitter.com/XDBNb9FTNi — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

I'm sure Bernie would do well as president during a crisis. Just lock the White House doors! — CAConservative71 (@CAConservativ71) January 14, 2020

You’d think they’d be proud to discuss their gulag anti trump training camps — DanaSC (@danacoghlan) January 14, 2020

What happened to "you'll die for the revolution!!"?

Turned off the lights? Hiding? Like little kids? That's hilarious. They gotta come out pretty soon, they have a low viewer turn-out debate tonight. LOLOL!!!

We have a massive Trump rally. — Fredo is Ethel's husband (@roxyloveslucy) January 14, 2020

I was unaware hiding like cowards was how you won a revolution. — Chest Hardrock, Superhero. (@LastCallHall12) January 14, 2020

Slap a Trump 2020 bumper sticker on that car ! — Shaw 🇨🇦 (@Shaw17863567) January 14, 2020

Just like Antifa, they are cowards. Poke the bear and run. — LoveGolfUSA🇺🇸 (@LoveGodUSA) January 14, 2020

you’d think the guy pushing political violence wouldn’t be so averse to confrontation — chairman seriousness (@seriousascanb) January 14, 2020

Is this a hostage situation? The guy is nuts. — Victoria (@vegasvino) January 14, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is watching & laughing right now. They eat their own! — Cal (@HiCountryDude) January 14, 2020

So the cops know right where to go go him for making terrorist threats against other civilians? He threatened to light people on fire, and disrupt the DNC with violence? He should be in cuffs- again. — DreaNeverGivesUp (@StewartDrea) January 14, 2020

Didn’t realize the clown was out on bail already.. — NTXPatriot⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NTX_Patriot) January 14, 2020

He made bail yesterday. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

Why are members of the Bernie Sanders campaign locking their social media accounts after people from their campaign were caught on camera defending throwing people in gulags, burning people in the street, shooting people, and attacking cops? What are they hiding? https://t.co/H68xB7NWkO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2020

Should be one of the first questions asked of him tonight. But won’t. Instead, “Pres Trump tweeted a picture of Nancy & Chuck…”

“Trump has to go!” 🙄 — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) January 14, 2020

They're hiding the truth.

This is who they really are. — 5..6..7..8..Pounce! (@OnPointe28) January 14, 2020

It's appalling that Sander's staffer openly boasted that he wanted drag MSNBC's staff by their hair, one by one out of MSNBC, and burn them to death in the street. That's horrifying. The world nearly eradicated this communist nightmarish ideology and now it's running for POTUS. — Professor Mike (@Mike_in_NEPA) January 14, 2020

Kyle Jurek has deleted his twitter account. Thankfully, I scraped it a bit ago. The entire contents is now linked. If there are more people to archive please let me know. I can preserve more if I have a heads up. cc: @Project_Veritas @JamesOKeefeIII https://t.co/2OZU1ZEx5A — Qriist (@Qriist) January 14, 2020

It may be worth reminding everyone that a few years ago a Sanders supporter shot up a baseball diamond full of Republicans and US Capitol Police. — Larry Seltzer (@lseltzer) January 14, 2020

Marxists gonna Stalin. — Shotgun Economics (@FinanceExaminer) January 14, 2020

Maybe this Kyle Jurek dude is a really nice guy and it’s all a big mistake. Best for the Sanders campaign to clear things up.

