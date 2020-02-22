As Twitchy reported, social media lit up this week after the New York Times published a piece saying President Trump was angry that the House Intelligence Committee had received a briefing about Russia preferring Trump in the 2020 election, suspecting that some weasel like Rep. Adam Schiff would leak the information and “weaponize” it against him.

The shoe was on the other foot Friday, though, when the Washington Post revealed that the Bernie Sanders campaign had been briefed about a month ago that Russia was also supporting his campaign.

Fortunately, we have former presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell to explain how you can’t hold it against Sanders if Russia is interfering with our election to help his campaign, but you can hold it against Trump.

This is the guy who just said last month that a vote to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial was “also a vote to acquit Russia,” since “letting Trump go free invites Russia to further weaponize misinformation.” He didn’t mention in his clown tweet that Russia was weaponizing misinformation on Sanders’ behalf, but Sanders, who honeymooned in the Soviet Union, is certainly no Russian agent like Trump. Glad we spent millions on the Mueller investigation to put that theory to rest.

