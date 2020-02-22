As Twitchy reported, social media lit up this week after the New York Times published a piece saying President Trump was angry that the House Intelligence Committee had received a briefing about Russia preferring Trump in the 2020 election, suspecting that some weasel like Rep. Adam Schiff would leak the information and “weaponize” it against him.

The shoe was on the other foot Friday, though, when the Washington Post revealed that the Bernie Sanders campaign had been briefed about a month ago that Russia was also supporting his campaign.

Fortunately, we have former presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell to explain how you can’t hold it against Sanders if Russia is interfering with our election to help his campaign, but you can hold it against Trump.

.@RepSwalwell on an intel assessment Russia's trying to help the @BernieSanders campaign: “You can’t hold it against Bernie Sanders that this may be a preference of Russia, but you can hold it, and ask questions of Donald Trump, if he is working as an agent of Russia … " pic.twitter.com/afM2jslIMk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2020

This is the guy who just said last month that a vote to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial was “also a vote to acquit Russia,” since “letting Trump go free invites Russia to further weaponize misinformation.” He didn’t mention in his clown tweet that Russia was weaponizing misinformation on Sanders’ behalf, but Sanders, who honeymooned in the Soviet Union, is certainly no Russian agent like Trump. Glad we spent millions on the Mueller investigation to put that theory to rest.

The Russians are simultaneously trying to get Bernie and Trump elected but we can’t hold Bernie accountable while absolutely holding Trump accountable. This is the “logic” of Swalwell. Unbelievable. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) February 22, 2020

I can’t decide if this take is:

1. A double standard,

2. Duplicity, or

3. Stupidity. — Len (@profofacct1) February 22, 2020

I'll take double standard for 500, Alex. — vizz504 (@vizz504) February 22, 2020

Amazingly, that @CNN “reporter” actually became dumber from listening to him, as if that was even possible. Even more interesting is that Swalwell becomes dumber from hearing himself talk. pic.twitter.com/Kg5ZmVpWCE — DepthTested used to be Bill Belichick’s Bust (@socialjim1) February 22, 2020

Nuclear-level stupid. pic.twitter.com/kMbnn3T7Xo — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) February 22, 2020

Confusing logic. — Mrs. Harry Stamper (@zerofunnybiz) February 22, 2020

Swalwell is the WORST…all he has is the Russia theory — oklahomachristie (@christie1968ic1) February 22, 2020

He’s still clenching tight to this garbage and gaslighting the public like 3 years of Mueller never happened. It’s truly incredible. — Mike (@M_P_Anto) February 22, 2020

This guy is a total fraud, he is a perfect example why Congress is dysfunctional and Term Limits are essential to restore our Republic — Lew Caldwell ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LewPTATC) February 22, 2020

I see they got their talking points in order — matt_a_willis (@mattjwillis1) February 22, 2020

These people are insane. — Lisa 🇺🇸 (@yoshiminder) February 22, 2020

This guy is a caricature of the left — Tim Hoffman (@thesweetlycool) February 22, 2020

He’s beyond help — Chow Thief (@Erics_buddy) February 22, 2020

Eric is one sick little man. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) February 22, 2020

I promise not all Californians are as obtuse as those who voted for this clown. 😒 — Walmart Hillbilly (@NoKoolAide) February 22, 2020

This guy is a complete cartoon character. — SMR1128 (@SMR11281) February 22, 2020

Opinions from a man who has the ability to speak from both ends simultaneously. 🤣 — LyndaCinderella🌟🌟🌟 (@LyndaRymer) February 22, 2020

He who denies election interference, supplies election interference — Coach Harry Ellis (@Jetspete) February 22, 2020

The real Democrats are trying to undermine and sabotage the democratic process so they need to have a scapegoat just as they did in 2016. They are the most dangerous political regime in the country. — 🇺🇸Ms Rutabaga from the PNW✌️☮️ 🕊️🐝 🙏🌎 (@rutabaga_ms) February 22, 2020

All have lost their freaking minds. Everything circles back to Trump. It is amazing the madness he has caused — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) February 22, 2020

This guy actually ran for president.

