If Rep. Eric Swalwell wants to turn the nation’s attention away from Ukraine and back to Russia, especially after the epic dud that was the Mueller report, we’re all for it. He’s even come up with a hashtag: #ResistRussia.
Somehow he’s come up with the idea that a vote to acquit President Trump is a vote to acquit Russia and invites Russia to further “weaponize information.”
A vote to acquit @realDonaldTrump is also a vote to acquit Russia. To justify his corrupt scheme, Trump peddled Russian propaganda. Letting Trump go free invites Russia to further weaponize misinformation. #RemoveTrump #ResistRussia
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 30, 2020