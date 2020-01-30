If Rep. Eric Swalwell wants to turn the nation’s attention away from Ukraine and back to Russia, especially after the epic dud that was the Mueller report, we’re all for it. He’s even come up with a hashtag: #ResistRussia.

Somehow he’s come up with the idea that a vote to acquit President Trump is a vote to acquit Russia and invites Russia to further “weaponize information.”

We thought the one peddling Russian propaganda was the Hillary Clinton campaign with the Steele dossier.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acquittalDonald TrumpEric SwalwellImpeachment HearingpropagandaRussiaweaponize