We’re a little confused here: The New York Times writes that “a classified briefing to lawmakers angered the president, who complained that Democrats would ‘weaponize’ the disclosure” that Russia backs President Trump’s re-election. If it were a classified briefing, wouldn’t someone have to have leaked the information to the Times?

Russia is aiding President Trump in the 2020 election, intelligence officials told lawmakers. Trump complained Democrats might exploit the news.https://t.co/Ej8lO5LJ9d — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2020

Trump was furious that briefers gave the House intel committee information, saying Schiff would weaponize it. https://t.co/ikpojUA5x0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 20, 2020

The New York Times reports:

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, in a disclosure that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him. … During the briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Trump’s allies challenged the conclusions, arguing that Mr. Trump has been tough on Russia and strengthened European security. Some intelligence officials viewed the briefing as a tactical error, saying that had the official who delivered the conclusion spoken less pointedly or left it out, they would have avoided angering the Republicans.

The House Intelligence Committee, huh? The Times adds that “Mr. Trump cited the presence in the briefing of Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who led the impeachment proceedings against him, as a particular irritant.”

Here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway:

Media have rewarded leaky Adam Schiff for his leaks and lies, in which he falsely claimed for years that he had secret evidence that Trump was a traitor who had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. He did not have such evidence. https://t.co/Kmv3MicivO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 20, 2020

This story claims that it had five (5!) people criminally leaking alleged content from a classified briefing. And why not, since no one gets prosecuted for these crimes. Still, we have a serious problem with our supposedly professional "intelligence" and "oversight" communities. https://t.co/zuAdwXpU2L — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 20, 2020

And five people looking to get six-figure jobs one day for CNN and MSNBC — quid pro quo anyone? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 20, 2020

If Adam Schiff was in the meeting, it’s a given that it’s going to leak. — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) February 20, 2020

Well we know Schiff is a total leaker. He’s actually dangerous because of it. — Russ to the R (@RussSorite16) February 20, 2020

The leaks are real, but the news is fake. — Mike Engleman⭐⭐⭐ (@IndianaMike75) February 20, 2020

Also another problem: in 2016 the claim Putin wanted Trump to win was largely sourced to a top secret asset in the Kremlin with access to documents and policy making. Except that source was since exfiltrated to the U.S. So what’s this determination based on? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 20, 2020

And any US intelligence analyst who thinks that Putin would prefer Trump (expanding NATO/mil spending; sanctioning oligarchs/Rosneft; opposing NordStream2; expanding US oil/gas; lethal aid to Ukraine) over certain Democrats needs their head examined… — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 20, 2020

It's obviously BS. Why would Russia want Trump to be reelected? The price of oil is way down and Trump has pushed natural gas so hard that prices have collapsed. Russia's economy needs high oil & gas prices. Trump is terrible for Russia. — PIAccount (@PIAccount1) February 20, 2020

President Trump is the last person Putin wants as President! The MSM continues to do Russia’s bidding! — Meredith champion (@ChampionMtager) February 20, 2020

Why would Russia want to help Trump? Serious question, he’s kicked Putin’s ass since taking office. What am I missing? — bobp_kag (@bobp_kag1) February 20, 2020

We’d have thought finally providing lethal aid to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia alone would have been enough to tick off Putin. Some puppet.

One would think Putin would be rooting for the actual communist running but what do I know — CULT 45 (@TimothyMccarth) February 20, 2020

Here we go again with Russia Russia Russia . — markB. (@freedomML3) February 20, 2020

Can't wait to be called a Russian for 5 more years, that's not going to get old at all — 🇺🇸 Rebuilding Trumpmore ⚒️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 20, 2020

Seems like the polling got them nervous so back to Russia again — C.H (@YouCedwhat) February 20, 2020

First order of business for Ric Grenell? — Gary Skelton (@giantsfan208) February 20, 2020

And if the story is true, any concern about that? — Bob Connelly (@Legakal) February 20, 2020

Am I concerned about Russia's meddling? Sure, but not in a way I get hysterical about or come up with treasonous collusion conspiracy theories to avoid accepting the reality of the result of a free and fair election. Am I concerned about Schiff continuing to abuse his role? Yes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 20, 2020

That is a well-founded concern.

