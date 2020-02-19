Sam Stein of The Daily Beast and MSNBC is certainly welcome to his opinion, and his opinion is that none of the Democratic candidates has done a better job at weaving together biography, policy, and politics than Elizabeth Warren.

The thing is, it’s never a sure thing to rely on what she calls her biography.

No candidate—imo—has weaved biography, policy and politics better this cycle. https://t.co/IIg8Q8NENC — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 19, 2020

Look, they even put the old-timey 8mm film filter on the shots of her looking back at her past.

Elizabeth Warren literally LIED about her heritage. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 19, 2020

1. Lied about her ethnicity; 2. Lied about getting fired for being pregnant; 3. Lied about sending kids to public school. Is "weaving" the new term for lying? — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) February 19, 2020

Warren launched her candidacy by releasing a DNA test that proved she lied about being an American Indian, all the while claiming it proved she was basically Cochise, only to delete all evidence of the DNA test PR rollout after she got savaged for it. https://t.co/8kyIph3NTy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2020

Didn't her own brothers say their father wasn't a janitor? — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 19, 2020

Her brother did complain that she suddenly started to refer to her father as a janitor at campaign events when he was actually a maintenance man briefly. It’s OK though; Young Turks contributor Ryan Grim assured us that “janitor” and “maintenance man” are just “two words for the same thing.” It’s just funny how she dropped one for the other when she started campaigning.

This tweet gets the award for "Best Use of Irony" for the day. — Pax Trumpiana (@CincinnatusPax) February 19, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 Every story she has told has been a lie — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) February 19, 2020

Oh, come on. I'm so tired of this kind of thing. Show me you actually want to do a job by doing a good job, not just pandering and trying to talk about your humble upbringing. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) February 19, 2020

Are you high? (In my best Bernie Sanders voice) That’s a fay-yah question!” — Chow Thief (@Erics_buddy) February 19, 2020

lmao, you must be joking — Eman Goldstein (@GoldsteinEman) February 19, 2020

Hacks be hackin' hard — J Bizzle (@Spugs78) February 19, 2020

Umm, she was lying about her heritage until fairly recently, falsely accused another candidate of being sexist, and stated that she would let a child interview and give a thumbs up/down on her Secretary of Education nominee. — kf100 (@kfrost100) February 19, 2020

Correction: She would let a transgender child approve her Education Secretary. When she panders, she panders hard.

Is it hard to lie that blatantly? — Zach Attack (@ZachhhZachhh) February 19, 2020

Sarcasm? Can you look in the mirror and say that? — kevin lennon (@kevinclennon) February 19, 2020

There are 7 levels of stupidity. You’ve managed to reach the sub basement. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/6fI4YkbpPq — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) February 19, 2020

She lied about being a minority to get a job at Harvard and then dunked on herself in one of the most hilarious DNA reveals ever. But other than that, sure. — eric (@eriContrarian) February 19, 2020

Hey, speaking of her biography story, is it true her running mate will be Kyle from the https://t.co/ciyEtoLei7 ads who told everyone he was German, took a DNA test, and then had to swap his lederhosen for a kilt? https://t.co/saKy6Ci5XE — Jon Sanders (@jonpsanders) February 19, 2020

Drunk tweet — Jeremy Avery (@therealjavery) February 19, 2020

How do you remain gainfully employed? — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) February 19, 2020

Bruh, you must be high AF right now to think this. I wanna smoke what you smoke. — A. Hopton (@ahopton70) February 19, 2020

Pass the crack pipe bro — HillBilly (@GrimRea36694938) February 19, 2020

I don’t believe 1/1024th of anything she says. — Really FUBAR 💁‍♀️❤️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Really_FUBAR) February 19, 2020

She’s as fake as a wooden nickel. — Joseph Bevilacqua (@joebev49) February 19, 2020

She sure does like to push her extremely brief tenure as a public school teacher — the one she had before the principal fired her for being visibly pregnant.

