In December, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brother David Herring told the Boston Globe he was “furious” to learn that Warren had started to call their father a janitor on the campaign trail.

“According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack,” the Boston Globe reports.

Speaking with a family friend, Herring was adamant that his father was a maintenance worker, not a janitor. “My Dad was never a janitor,” he told the Globe.

Warren has referred to her father as a maintenance man in the past but has used the term “janitor” while on the campaign trail.

We know why Democrats are (almost) always eager to talk about their parents’ blue-collar roots (did you know John Kasich’s father was a mailman?), and frankly, as far as lies go, this would be one of Warren’s less consequential ones. Still, if her brother was furious before, he’ll be incensed at her new ad which calls him a janitor and pictures him next to a trash bin for authenticity.

The big question, though: Is Warren culturally appropriating the term “janitor” to describe her maintenance worker father? Young Turks contributor and Intercept bureau chief Ryan Grim says no.

We especially like how a woman who earned $400,000 at Harvard notes that Trump University was a “for-profit” school.

So … are they the same damn thing?

Exactly.

A lot of people have chimed in on this one, and it really isn’t that big of an issue — unless you consider Warren’s track record of embellishing her past.

