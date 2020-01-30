If Elizabeth Warren were a real Native American, her name would be Goes Down in Flames. Seriously, it’s become comical at this point. She’s not just determined to lose; she’s determined to go out a blaze of glory.

Check out her super-awesome and totally legit plan for improving our public education system:

If Elizabeth Warren didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

Oh no. She’s real. That’s what makes this all so amazing. It seems like every day, she becomes an even bigger parody of herself (and the Democratic Party).

Trending

That’s a great word for it, yes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChildeducationElizabeth WarreninterviewLGBTQpublic schoolSecretary of Educationtrans