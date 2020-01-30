If Elizabeth Warren were a real Native American, her name would be Goes Down in Flames. Seriously, it’s become comical at this point. She’s not just determined to lose; she’s determined to go out a blaze of glory.

Check out her super-awesome and totally legit plan for improving our public education system:

Warren says that she will have a "young trans person" interview her future Secretary of Education and only hire this future secretary if the young trans person approves. This in reference to a question about sex education/LGBTQ history in public schools. pic.twitter.com/txyt6OI6FX — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 30, 2020

If Elizabeth Warren didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

Is Elizabeth Warren real or have right-wing minds simply conjured her from existing materials like a woke golem https://t.co/3XRsunWZru — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 30, 2020

Oh no. She’s real. That’s what makes this all so amazing. It seems like every day, she becomes an even bigger parody of herself (and the Democratic Party).

This is absolutely nuts 🤨 https://t.co/NCombZw8j1 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 30, 2020

A child selecting a Sec of Ed is almost as ridiculous as a child selecting her sexuality. https://t.co/Xact3d6i8x — matt (@MattsIdeaShop) January 30, 2020

Just make the Secretary of Education a trans child. https://t.co/si5g8P1Y1v — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 30, 2020

America : "Is there ONE sane Democrat running for office, ANYWHERE?" — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) January 30, 2020

Desperation. The word here is desperation. — Joshua Duvall (@JoshuaDuvallCFP) January 30, 2020

That’s a great word for it, yes.

This is how you make me go from Never Trump in 2016 to MAGA 2020 https://t.co/2IBD3o29WH — Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) January 30, 2020