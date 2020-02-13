In the last few days we’ve reported on a guy who drove his van into a GOP voter registration tent and another Floridian who allegedly intimidated a group of pro-Trumpers with a sword cane, although he told police he didn’t mean to hurt anybody.

We’d missed this story, which comes to us from Fox News, about a 15-year-old boy who was assaulted at a New Hampshire polling site.

So a leftist attacks 3 Trump supporters, including a 15 year old child, in NH this week. Last week a deranged leftist attempted to run over a group of Trump supporters with a car in FL. What will it take for the MSM to finally call out leftwing violence? https://t.co/auabw5TKIW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2020

Brooke Singman reports:

The Windham Police Department said Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Fox News has learned that the suspect got in the face of the teenage boy who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and volunteering at the Trump tent at Windham High School, a polling location for the New Hampshire primary. Police said the incident happened Tuesday as Bradley exited the voting location inside the high school and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several supporters. As he passed by the tent, police said, Bradley slapped a 15-year old juvenile across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede. Bradley is also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the campaign tent, police said.

It turns out that the 15-year-old and his family had posed for a picture with Donald Trump Jr., and Trump tracked down the boy and called him.

So it turns out that I actually met the 15 year old victim shortly before he was attacked by a sick leftist. I asked an aide to find his number & just got off the phone with him & his mother. I thanked them for being such strong supporters. My family has your back Nate! #MAGA https://t.co/1u5vOB9VwW pic.twitter.com/uZtcE9ABVp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2020

You're a good guy. 👏 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 13, 2020

Hey @brianstelter, drop the donut and take a look at this story. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 14, 2020

That’s amazing 🙏🏻 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 13, 2020

Trump Jr. is a class act. — Staybull Jeanyes (@StaybullFan) February 14, 2020

Sweet of you to do that. Keep up with him and keep us filled in on how he is doing. — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 13, 2020

This is just another reason why we love you and your family. You made that kid’s day twice in one week. God bless you all. — Christopher (@InfoPower76) February 14, 2020

That is awesome. You should send this kid a big box of Trump gear. — Oathkeeper (@BoundbyOath56) February 13, 2020

Most of the country has your back, Nate! In fact, I can't help but wish I'd been there. I'm not the violent type; nor are most of the Trump supporters I know…but there are plenty of us who would have made sure your attacker wished he'd never been so foolish. I'm #ProudOfNate! — QuarkSoopDotCom (@DotSoop) February 14, 2020

The (stunningly) sad part? The tacit acceptance Trump-haters have for this type of violence. Even sadder? The large amount of Trump-haters who will deny it to you face, but are 100% ok with Trump supporters being attacked violently. The saddest of all? I am not being hyperbolic — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) February 14, 2020

See if you can get the young man a tour of the White House and maybe meet the young man in charge of the Oval Office. I bet that would make his day! — James (@jgsfinc_j) February 14, 2020

@RepMaxineWaters when will enough of your encouragement be enough. You have been pushing this since day one of the Trump Presidency. — Mrs.Batch❤️ (@kimlovesdisney1) February 14, 2020

OK, there’s no way we can close out this post without one more look at the mugshot of this tolerant liberal:

* * *

Update:

Andy Ngo had tracked down some information about the alleged attacker on social media:

Patrick Bradley’s social media is still up. Unsurprisingly, he appears to be part of the antifa movement through the far-left punk scene. He also is a fan of antifa Portland band Rum Rebellion. One of its members was arrested at a riot & was there when Sean Kealiher was killed. pic.twitter.com/4WnTS1JPv2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2020

Patrick Bradley has numerous posts defending communism and antifa’s violent extremism. pic.twitter.com/ioVUJnvDAa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2020

Related: