As Twitchy reported Friday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, though his lawyer clarified that he’d not been fired but rather “removed from NSC post six months earlier than from when his assignment would have expired” and reassigned.

Julie Roginsky found it particularly chilling that Vindman had been reassigned, seeing as he and his brother were the sons of a refugee from the Soviet Union and are now living under an authoritarian regime in the country to which their father had brought them.

My heart breaks for their father, who brought his boys to the US from the Soviet Union because he didn’t want them to live under an authoritarian regime that punished decency in public life. As a fellow Soviet Jewish refugee, I find this particularly chilling. https://t.co/6mHiDhuPq8 — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) February 7, 2020

What, they’re just going to move him to another office for six months. And seeing as Vindman was a little confused about who gets to set U.S. foreign policy, it’s for the best.

Yes. I guess his son turned into exactly what he hoped he wouldn't, an apparatchik for the embedded unelected bureaucrats. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) February 8, 2020

In the Soviet Union, they would be shot in the basement of Lubyanka Prison, their bodies disappeared, and every trace they every existed would be erased. Get a grip. — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) February 8, 2020

Calm down. They have been reassigned not being marched to the gulags. — American Momma (@American_Momma) February 7, 2020

Dear Soviet refugee who apparently doesn't know the history of socialism: If Trump was a dictator, he wouldn't just reassign these worms. He would execute them. You don't have the slightest idea what you are babbling about. https://t.co/c11A3yGKE9 — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 8, 2020

Normal people in every other country in the world today were thinking, “wait, this Vindman guy was still working at the White House?!?” — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 8, 2020

Vindman was fired for breaking protocol and leaking classified information.

He also serves at the pleasure of the President.

Further, he’s being reassigned.

The pearl clutching about this is just plain ridiculous. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP2020🇺🇸🇺🇸text TRUMP to 88022 (@SandiRyan115) February 7, 2020

As a fellow Soviet Jewish immigrant, I cancel out your opinion with my opposite opinion. — Michael Kantor (@kantortech) February 8, 2020

They weren’t fired, they were reassigned. You can’t blame Trump for not wanting them in the WH after what happened. The Lt Col was a leaker who could not be trusted in the WH. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) February 8, 2020

Yep, just let the people who tried to bring you down serve under you. Would you ever have a Republican known for political sabotage work at your consulting firm? — Mr. Alexandria Ocrazio Cortez (@mpetrie98) February 7, 2020

In no walk of life would any sane person keep close those who hate him. Would you prefer he stay their and possibly create more mischief? In the absence of trust you have to move on. — Wisedog (@Wisedog4) February 8, 2020

Maybe they should have remembered that they worked FOR their President. — AuntWie (@AuntWie) February 8, 2020

Heart breaking sob stories don't guarantee employment in the white house. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) February 8, 2020

Should have booted them a while ago. — Chris 🌟🌟🌟 (@HeliJoc) February 8, 2020

Probably shouldn't have tried to overthrow a President and fail. — Hammer to Fall (@DelusionalHypo1) February 7, 2020

Vindman violated the rules of his job, he should have been fired immediately. — Cynthia (@CynthZee) February 7, 2020

If you had done anything remotely as disruptive to your boss, how long would you expect to remain employed in the company HQ rather than reassigned to the regional branch in Podunk? — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) February 8, 2020

Earth to Julie, just a tip but it’s been an age old tradition to not falsely testify against your boss on national TV. — Mike Pajakowski (@MikePajak) February 7, 2020

Participating in coup attempts has consequences. Should they be allowed to continue working in their positions now that we know they're actively seeking to sabotage the President? — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) February 8, 2020

I can understand your feelings, but these two have demonstrated they can’t be trusted in those positions. There’s nothing wrong, or sinister, about their removal. — By the numbers 📊📈🥶❄️ (@TheRealFixNow) February 8, 2020

It seems they should have left on their own after President Trump was inaugurated if they didn’t think they could accept that he alone dictates foreign policy, not them.

Related: