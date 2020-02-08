As Twitchy reported Friday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, though his lawyer clarified that he’d not been fired but rather “removed from NSC post six months earlier than from when his assignment would have expired” and reassigned.

Julie Roginsky found it particularly chilling that Vindman had been reassigned, seeing as he and his brother were the sons of a refugee from the Soviet Union and are now living under an authoritarian regime in the country to which their father had brought them.

What, they’re just going to move him to another office for six months. And seeing as Vindman was a little confused about who gets to set U.S. foreign policy, it’s for the best.

It seems they should have left on their own after President Trump was inaugurated if they didn’t think they could accept that he alone dictates foreign policy, not them.

