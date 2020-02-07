Mark Zaid, who is representing the intelligence committee whistleblower, notes that Lt. Col. Vindman was “not ‘fired per se” and that he was just “removed from NSC post six months earlier than from when his assignment would have expired”

Lt. Col. #Vindman has been removed from NSC post six months earlier than from when his assignment would have expired. Whether this is unlawful retaliation, we shall see. "Escorting" him off WH grounds was definitely tacky at a minimum.https://t.co/BT6jCopg73 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 7, 2020

And, of course, he’s still “an active duty Army officer and will be reassigned elsewhere”:

He was not "fired" per se as he remains an active duty Army officer and will be reassigned elsewhere. And let's also not overlook the fact he may very well be relieved to be out of the WH! Could you blame him!#ProtectAllWhistleblowers — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 7, 2020

So, he’ll be thanking the president? Good to know.

***

