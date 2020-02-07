Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was just “escorted out” of the White House:

Vindman escorted out of the White House by security and told his services were no longer needed. @kaitlancollins — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 7, 2020

And it’s been confirmed by his attorney:

NEWS via LTC Vindman’s atty: “Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020

Statement continues: “There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. [He] was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020

More: “LTC Alexander Vindman leaves the White House today. But we must not accept the departure of truth, duty, and loyalty that he represents. In this country right matters, and so does truth.” — LTC Vindman’s attorney, Amb. David Pressman — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020

Earlier today, Speaker Pelosi said firing Vindman “goes too far”:

.@SpeakerPelosi re Vindman: “I’m stunned by it. Stunned. I’ll talk to my colleagues about this because I know they have some concern about the interventions that the president has with our military. That’s such a shame. What a patriotic person. This goes too far.” — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) February 7, 2020

So, if “this goes too far,” what’s she going to do about it? Maybe she can impeach him or something. . .

Full statement from Vindman’s attorney here:

Here’s the full statement from Amb. David Pressman, counsel to LTC Alexander Vindman: pic.twitter.com/1xP1XMNufV — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020

