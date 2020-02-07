Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was just “escorted out” of the White House:

And it’s been confirmed by his attorney:

Earlier today, Speaker Pelosi said firing Vindman “goes too far”:

So, if “this goes too far,” what’s she going to do about it? Maybe she can impeach him or something. . .

Full statement from Vindman’s attorney here:

