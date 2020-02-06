As Twitchy reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday morning held a press conference that Dana Loesch called “insane,” pointing out that Pelosi was once again repeating the Charlottesville hoax that President Trump called white supremacists “very fine people.”

And while the mainstream media is obsessively focusing on Trump’s “poisonous” post-acquittal speech that betrayed his “deep psychological distress,” they’re suspiciously overlooking Pelosi’s comments on perhaps impeaching Trump again. They’ve wanted to since his inauguration and even before, and clowns like Rep. Al Green have been introducing impeachment articles that not even the Democrat-led House would vote on.

So it’s no surprise, especially considering the bitterness Pelosi displayed during the State of the Union address, that Democrats would be looking into other opportunities to impeach the president … but they should probably wait until he wins re-election.

BREAKING: House Speaker Pelosi in morning press conference said Democrats will investigate other cases against the president "that we see as an opportunity" for impeachment — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 6, 2020

This is now "The Jerk Store" Seinfeld episode https://t.co/2V6u8VezoA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2020

Impeachment is so "somber" that Nancy Pelosi sees it as an "opportunity" to be seized. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) February 6, 2020

Just be done with it .. we get it .. you hate him .. just because Hillary lost. You maybe should be looking to who you will be running against Trump .. checked your IA caucus lately ?@SpeakerPelosi — terry (@tlcopper) February 6, 2020

So another year of the Democrats in the House not working for the American people. #DoYourJob — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) February 6, 2020

Talk about abuse of power. No interest in governing to help America. She is full of hate and spite, and completely losing her mind. — Craig Alter (@boilercraig) February 6, 2020

Stop wasting my tax dollars on your charades, Nancy. — Daisy Belle (@DaisyBelleLace) February 6, 2020

She knows the nation is so divided that whatever nonsense she spouts the left will applaud like seals. — R. M. Megginson (@MegginsonR) February 6, 2020

Don't worry, America. Eventually they'll get around to passing legislation to deal with the problems facing this country. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) February 6, 2020

I hope they try this again. It will ensure the absolute destruction of the Socialist Democratic Party in 2020. — PJ (@JoeSocialCat) February 6, 2020

Stuck on stupid. — SailorDan_Tweets (@SailorDanTweets) February 6, 2020

Why "investigate", they didn't feel the need for any proof last time? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) February 6, 2020

One trick ponies. It’s not like they can campaign on their accomplishments or party platform. — tsicsaF=Pelosi? (@TsicsafPelosi) February 6, 2020

Nothing says they are working for the country than continuing to waste time and millions of dollars on investigations that are going nowhere — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) February 6, 2020

It's ok they've already dug their grave. No one except the crazies are still listening — Susan Ham❌ (@hamnitup) February 6, 2020

They just don’t get it. What a disgrace these people are. If I were a Democrat, I’d be embarrassed for my party. I’m an Independent btw. Democrats will never get my vote after the way they’ve acted the last 3 years, let alone the last 6 months. — Jennay🦅 (@jennayy1685) February 6, 2020

Then the Republicans need to take back the House in November, or this will never stop while Trump is President. — Stephanie Easland (@sdeasland1) February 6, 2020

Tick tock. November is around the corner, Pelosi. After that, you and the Left will be shown the door. Don’t let it hit you on the way out. — Camille Cooper (@ccooper_camp) February 6, 2020

I'm sure whatever opportunity they have will be a solemn day as well. Lol. — Dazed (@blackdazed2) February 6, 2020

I`ve heard they`re looking at the 'two scoops of ice cream' scandal. — oeyvind toft (@oeyvtoft) February 6, 2020

I mean WTF. So they are literally just going to keep wasting time…. — Amber Eggers (@ambertrevail) February 6, 2020

Does she not see she is making the case that they are only seeking impeachment because they cannot beat him? But then again they are stuck. If they change course now they will surely lose everything in November. — Kevin (@kpsmith46) February 6, 2020

Isn't this exactly what the founders warned us against. Trump brings out the worst in his opponents. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) February 6, 2020

And yet I’m supposed to believe that the Democrats have my best interests at heart and Trump is the one abusing his power….? — Shane (@707Slapz) February 6, 2020

Pelosi et al are in so deep now they can’t reverse course. The President stands to gain a few more points in the polls. — Peter Antonell (@PeterAntonell) February 6, 2020

I hope she does it before the election so trump can get even more votes from it. — DerickM (@Racingace3) February 6, 2020

Thought he WAS impeached forever😂😂 — 48 fanforlife✝️🇺🇸 (@848forlife) February 6, 2020

Oh let them do this once again. Please please tell them do it… — STUART KAWADLER (@SKAWADLER) February 6, 2020

Maybe they should figure out who won Iowa instead of looking to remove Trump through impeachment.

