As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Jim Acosta likened Donald Trump’s post-acquittal victory speech to “how he sounded at Trump Tower after Charlottesville.” Fellow CNN White House correspondent John Harwood had a much more reasonable take.

Just kidding! His take is ridiculous, too:

Real News, Mr. President. And don’t you forget it!

Hey now. Don’t talk crazy.

