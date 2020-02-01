Joe Biden’s compulsive hair-sniffing and neck-nuzzling was such an issue as he launched his presidential campaign he even put out a video explaining that that’s just his way of “making connections,” but he’d do his best to respect personal space from now on.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

As Twitchy reported Thursday, VICE News had put together a supercut of Biden telling problematic town hall members NOT to vote for him, and the video featured him confronted over climate change and putting his hands on the shoulders of one questioner and pushing another one in the chest — before telling them to vote for someone else.

Mobilize for the Wild posted a video this week of a member confronting Biden over his climate change policy, and again he couldn’t stop himself from poking a potential voter in the chest. Ever get the feeling Biden’s barely holding back some serious anger about having to actually, you know, run?

We're on the ground in Iowa asking all the candidates if they'll address the #ExtinctionCrisis by committing to a phase out of all U.S. fossil fuel production. Here's @JoeBiden's response: pic.twitter.com/ix4lska31L — Mobilize for the Wild (@Mobilize4Wild) January 30, 2020

If that old MFer poked me with his finger like that I’d be punching his face two seconds later.

Biden is an elitist bully. He feels entitled to the nomination. And he doesn’t want any tough questions from the peasants. — Ol' Angry Bastard (@oab33167) January 31, 2020

Why does he think he can poke and punch people? Wtf? — RESISTNYC (@nyc_erik) January 31, 2020

Candidate or not, Secret Service or not, if that mummy poked me in the chest, that hand is going straight up his own ass. — Christopher Powell (@CDavidPowell) January 31, 2020

Why does he thump his finger on that mans chest? He’s going to do this every day leading up to Iowa, isn’t he? — Shane Ram – #NotMeUs will win 🌹 (@Smoove_1090) January 31, 2020

I'd tell him that if you poke me one more time I'll punch you in the mouth. — David Dewey 🌊 (@DavidDewey50) January 31, 2020

The continuous question ambushes are getting on his nerves. Delicious. — paul oberman (@oddssodds) January 31, 2020

He's poking people again. He has a problem with touching people aggressively/creepily when they clearly don't want to be touched. Why is his campaign not stopping him? — Adzter (@Adzter1996) January 30, 2020

Why does he keep touching people like that — Berntrooper🌹🏴 (@BadAim2048) January 31, 2020

This seems to happen every time he engages the public. He's not well enough for this. — 🌹Splatypus🌹 (@Splatypus76) January 31, 2020

I swear to god, if Joe Biden poked me in the chest like that, i would smack him! — Kinkajou51, I am sick of this shit!🇺🇸 (@Kinkajou5123) January 31, 2020

I'm a peacenik, but I would have decked him any number of times with the finger pointing 1930's gangster movie aggression, including straightening coat lapels. "Gonna vote for me, see? Or it's cement shoes for you, see?" #GetOffMeJoe! — Brooks Rogers 💜 (@BrooksRogers13) January 31, 2020

Can’t someone on his staff or his wife tell Biden to stop poking people? — libbyliberal (@libbyliberalnyc) January 31, 2020

I'm waiting for the day that someone tells Biden to keep his damn hands to himself. That stuff doesn't play like it did 50 years ago. — AnnAnne 🌹 (@AnnAnne700) January 31, 2020

This is how he handled cornpop — Jenniferjoy175⭐⭐⭐ (@Jenniferalbail) February 1, 2020

I would've slapped his hand. — ςιαγτοη🌹fαη✊🏽#hotgirlsforbernie member (@fanchuqi) January 31, 2020

I don't understand why the voter is being so patient. People who touch me without permission get swatted/pushed or told off. — Sceptical Canuck (@Surrey_Atheist) January 31, 2020

Why does Biden just get to put his hands on anyone he likes? This isn't acceptable behavior. — Ian Grace (@Ian_Grace_) January 31, 2020

If he were twelve, someone would have diagnosed him with oppositional defiance disorder. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) February 1, 2020

Does Joe have to physically intimidate anyone who asks him a question? — Non Compete Claus (@ackshtuuaallyyy) January 31, 2020

Jesus, why is he touching people so aggressively the whole time? — 🌹✂️ Biden cuts SS ✂️🌹 (@Timok_67) January 31, 2020

I'm surprised he didn't call him "boy" while he was at it…. Joe Biden doesn't respect people, he only respects you if you kiss his butt and agree with him. He cant stand to be criticized. — Ashley (@AA_GeminiMoon) January 31, 2020

Ugh the way he touches people… so freaking gross 🤮🤮🤮 — Progressives Don’t ✂️ Social Security (@angel_felixv) January 31, 2020

Bye Done ✔ is poking the guy so hard you can see him being pushed back. It's like a physical assault my God. Joe probably thinks "this is just normal stuff". Guy has no respect for personal space whatsoever. — Dragonfly 🌹🎹🎸 (@UltraVerified) January 31, 2020

Seriously, with the poking. Does he not have the ability to control himself? That’s hugely aggressive. — Brook Pearson 🚀📚💻 (@abandonedladder) January 31, 2020

I'm not a violent person, but if someone invades my personal space and pokes their finger in my chest the odds are good that that someone will walk away with a broken finger. — Davey Sojourner (@Davey_Sojourner) January 30, 2020

Can we get a video to Biden's response when someone finally says, "Please stop touching me"? — Bassic (@TheTurbokill) January 31, 2020

Whenever anyone asks him a tough question he looks like he wants to physically fight them — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) January 31, 2020

Or challenge them to push-ups.

That is INCREDIBLY rude to jab someone like that. What is Biden's problem? Next time he does that someone will tell him off, or jab him back — RedwoodWitch🌹🔥 #BuildAffordableHousingInCA (@RedwoodGirl) January 31, 2020

hey, Biden campaign: could you please let me know why your candidate feels it is acceptable to place hands on every single person he is disagreeing with or feels put on the defensive by? — enkidu's body hair (@OurPaintstime) January 31, 2020

Can you imagine if Bernie started poking people in the chest, grabbing their clothes, etc like Biden does every time he's asked a question that he interprets as even mildly hostile? Biden has serious anger management issues, honestly scary to watch. — Cody (@theunion4ev3r) January 31, 2020

POKE POKE POKE POKE POKE POKE — Drew (@DR_ILL) January 31, 2020

That finger in the chest thing is gonna’ get the old guy in trouble. — #FuelTheBern (@woot66) January 31, 2020

I've seen Joe bring up his climate bill from *1986* like that's all it took to solve the climate crisis. This man perpetually lives in the past with no clue how to move forward and it painfully shows constantly. He is not a person who can deliver any climate action. — Francis (@Frrancis) January 30, 2020

I went back to 1986 when it was still rude to point your finger in someone else's chest. pic.twitter.com/NjvKgbsp0v — Zhivko Illeieff (@zhivkoill) January 30, 2020

Seriously, is Biden suppressing a whole lot of “white male rage” or what? Is he going to try that during the debates?

