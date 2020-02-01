As Twitchy reported, Rep. Rashida Tlaib led the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally Friday night in booing Hillary Clinton after Clinton had let loose some of her “authentic, unvarnished views” on Sanders, such as that “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

We joke about Bernie Bros all the time, but Sanders’ really does have a young, white, male following with some “truly radical” staffers mixed in.

As we noted in the previous post, Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden said the spectacle sadly reminded her of “Lock her up!” chants at the 2016 Democratic convention. But now she’s expanded her analysis to claim that the booing was just another example of white male rage and misogyny.

Even CNN reports that it was Tlaib who led the booing and got it started:

And the three people we see on stage leading the boos are Reps. Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, and Ilhan Omar … not exactly your average white males.

