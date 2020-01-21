Remember the happier days of the Democratic debates when there were 74 people on stage and, whenever any tension would break out, they’d all hug and remind the viewing audience that the No. 1 priority was to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Hillary Clinton opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in advance of a new Hulu documentary and had quite a bit to say about her former Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she said.

That was about 11 hours ago, and #ILikeBernie is still trending in the United States over rival hashtags like #ShamTrial.

It looks like Clinton got the word that he interview wasn’t very popular, so she did what all those Democratic candidates on stage did; pivoted to Donald Trump and encouraged everyone to remember that that’s the priority over everything else.

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views! But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

I dunno Nick maybe this needs another pass — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) January 22, 2020

Damn, it’s gratifying to see you’ve been forced to comply. — Rebecca Bitton (@rebeinstein) January 22, 2020

Bold assumption — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/B25EZwtFAn — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) January 22, 2020

We want you to go away. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 22, 2020

We would have loved to see your authentic, unvarnished views, in the 33,000 emails you destroyed It's too bad we weren't so lucky — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 22, 2020

No B**** What everyone wants are all those emails you deleted and info from the devices you smashed. Where is it MF!? — ☤𝓢𝒌𝓪𝓲☤ (@Ravagiing) January 22, 2020

The number one priority for this country is to find the 33,000 missing e-mails. — stevie b (@borschtbelt1961) January 22, 2020

The number one priority in this country is to lock you up — Author Jimmy James (@AuthorHomeless) January 22, 2020

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” Everyone: pic.twitter.com/LKZO4fEZJg — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 22, 2020

but you’re an incredibly inauthentic person — jimmy class war (@TuffJimmy) January 22, 2020

You're about as authentic as a bottle of alcohol from the Dominican Republic. — Manjushri (@jammaj1181) January 22, 2020

Did the hand of the staffer who wrote this burst into flames from typing "authentic" in relation to Hillary Clinton? — ⏳☦#WarIsARacket☦⏳ (@For2000years) January 22, 2020

Take a walk in the woods or some other unauthentic action you are classic for. — Anthony (@turkandlilturk) January 22, 2020

Our Country spoke in 2016…. When you didn’t win. Best thing that’s ever happened to America🇺🇸 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 22, 2020

You again? I thought we retired you in 2016. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 22, 2020

I’m thankful for you, Hillary. You lit a fire under me & inspired me to spend 2 years of my life working to defeat you. I wouldn’t be where I am today, in part, if it weren’t for you. So, thank you. #Trump2020 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 22, 2020

Nobody wants anything from you except the location of the Epstein sacrifical chamber. — Morton Downey III (@cushbomb) January 22, 2020

Hike more nature trails and leave everyone alone pls, this is the best way you can help defeat trump — Gallifreyan Jedi (@JediofGallifrey) January 22, 2020

You’re gonna fall off the bike if you backpedal any harder. — Braeyden Charizard (@CTheriot7) January 22, 2020

more bernie supporters voted for clinton than clinton supporters voted for obama but keep ignoring material reality to protect your narrative — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) January 22, 2020

When we said you seem fake & insincere we didn't mean "give us more Bernie-bashing" — Hot Take Appreciator (@IHateNYT) January 22, 2020

"Nobody likes him." Glad to know you think these people are all nobodies. pic.twitter.com/UKxnnrJsNE — Fabiana Jung (@JungFabiana) January 22, 2020

This statement is incongruent with your quote that you maybe wouldn't help to elect Bernie, is it not? — Hutch (@hutchinson) January 22, 2020

You need to issue a full-throated apology to Bernie and all of the “nobodies” who support him and state UNEQUIVOCALLY that you will support him WHEN he is the nominee — The Progressive Psychonaut ☮️ (@ThatRealProgre1) January 22, 2020

Even if it's Bernie? — Berntrooper🌹🏴 (@BadAim2048) January 22, 2020

What if the nominee is Bernie? Same his name. Be specific — 29 U.S.C. § 157 (@OrganizingPower) January 22, 2020

you're trying to kneecap Bernie three weeks before the primary starts after he worked his ass off to get you elected, just go away — Rob (@robrousseau) January 22, 2020

Actually, no one wants to hear anything from you! Look at Al Gore… Look at how nice and quiet he is! Look at Michael Dukakis… Look at how nice and quiet he is! Copy them! — Esha 🌹 (@eshaLegal) January 22, 2020

No one wants to hear from you at all anymore — WI Libertarian (@WI_Libertarian) January 22, 2020

The amount of people who wanted your views are fewer than those who lined up at a Costco to get your autograph. — Greg (@Money_Moose) January 22, 2020

You just can't get off the stage, can you? Go away. — Linda (@WestPoint06mom) January 22, 2020

One thing both sides can agree on is that none of us ever want to hear what you have to say ever again — planet waves (@steeIball) January 22, 2020

I am not trying to be cruel but I honestly don't believe there are people around who still care about your views. Please go…enjoy your grandchildren. — Sharon Wilson (@SharonWilson16) January 22, 2020

Still mad?🤣🤣🤣 — Adrian Walls (@adrian406400) January 22, 2020

You should run again I think this is really your year. pic.twitter.com/UlgHf95BJs — ROC (@RyanCanney) January 22, 2020

She could beat Bernie Sanders again for sure … she should jump in and try it.

