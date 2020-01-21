Remember the happier days of the Democratic debates when there were 74 people on stage and, whenever any tension would break out, they’d all hug and remind the viewing audience that the No. 1 priority was to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.
As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Hillary Clinton opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in advance of a new Hulu documentary and had quite a bit to say about her former Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she said.
That was about 11 hours ago, and #ILikeBernie is still trending in the United States over rival hashtags like #ShamTrial.
