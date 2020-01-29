VICE News is pretty left-leaning, so maybe they’re angling to help a more progressive candidate with this supercut, or maybe they made it just for fun. In any case, we really enjoyed it. It’s only a minute long, but it covers quite a few times that Joe Biden has become frustrated at a town hall or other event and told the person questioning him to either vote for Donald Trump or one of the other Democratic candidates.

We suppose it’s better than lying and telling them they should vote for him in November.

Our favorite is him telling the man criticizing the Obama administration over deportations to vote for Donald Trump.

He would if you ever got near enough, so just keep your distance. And keep your fingers away from his mouth.

