As Twitchy reported, Rep. Lee Zeldin called it back in November: the memo had gone out and Democrats stopped alleging “quid pro quo” and suddenly shifted all at once to “bribery” and “extortion.” Democrats were on every cable news network getting out the word that the president had bribed Ukraine’s president.

Dems have a new word of the day: “extortion”. The shiny object of “quid pro quo” totally fell apart on them. Same problem though w/their new shiny object: Ukraine didn’t know there was a hold on aid until just before it was lifted. They didn’t have to do anything to get it lifted — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 11, 2019

As the Washington Post reported soon after, it turned out the DCCC had done a study and found that the word “bribery” resonated more in battleground states than did quid pro quo. And besides, a lot of Democrat voters didn’t know what quid pro quo meant.

And then, at last, the House Democrats were ready to unveil their two articles of impeachment … but instead of alleging bribery and extortion, the House went with abuse of power and the laughable obstruction of Congress.

Sen. Josh Hawley noted that during questioning Wednesday, bribery kept coming up. So why didn’t the House charge President Trump with bribery?

Questioning for 5 hours so far in the Senate. Adam Schiff just said House Dems’ case is about bribery. But they didn’t allege bribery in the Articles! Or extortion. Or any unlawful conduct of any kind. But we should overturn an election? Schiff & Co getting desperate — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 29, 2020

We wish Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could Skype in and tell the House impeachment managers how he was bribed and extorted.

