OK, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House Democrats were going to go ahead with an impeachment inquiry, all the headlines read “quid pro quo,” and we can only assume that’s what Rep. Adam Schiff was repeating over and over in his little bunker.

But suddenly, and after some focus group testing, quid pro quo became bribery and extortion. In short, the Democrats were going to impeach President Obama for either bribing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid, or extorting the information from him.

But now we’re learning that on Tuesday morning, the House Democrats are going to announce two articles of impeachment, and those are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Obstruction of Congress? Are they serious?

