OK, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House Democrats were going to go ahead with an impeachment inquiry, all the headlines read “quid pro quo,” and we can only assume that’s what Rep. Adam Schiff was repeating over and over in his little bunker.

But suddenly, and after some focus group testing, quid pro quo became bribery and extortion. In short, the Democrats were going to impeach President Obama for either bribing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid, or extorting the information from him.

But now we’re learning that on Tuesday morning, the House Democrats are going to announce two articles of impeachment, and those are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

BREAKING: House Dems expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, per multiple leadership sources and members close with the investigation. Presser tomorrow. Markup likely Thursday. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 10, 2019

Obstruction of Congress? Are they serious?

Bribery is out? BRIBERY is OUT?? https://t.co/O88uj50FP5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 10, 2019

Made 3 legal scholars swear up and down it was bribery on national TV and then…..say "nah we're good." Lol — Noah (@reeb1011) December 10, 2019

But it polled so well! — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 10, 2019

The focus group lost interest. — MJ's Lair (@mjrod) December 10, 2019

MALARKEY!!! — Kevin Quam (@timeclock37) December 10, 2019

What a waste of time. — JRP (@JRPSD) December 10, 2019

Obstruction and abuse are the two most vague charges they can bring, subject to a definition by the dictionary of Pelosi and Schiff. In other words they don’t have him on anything tangible, so they’re indicting on what it “feels like” — Michael J. Alcorn (@MichaelJAlcorn) December 10, 2019

Guess it didn't poll well. Obstruction is a gift to Trump. He's going to hang it around their neck. He'll say he cooperated w/Mueller, gave them the call transcript, & they didn't play fair; he's going to say it over & over.

This is very weak sauce. Seems like an unforced error. — mog1717 (@mog1717) December 10, 2019

It’s a little funny. I’m getting the feeling Pelosi is regretting the whole thing and wants to get it over with — The Ghost who Smirks (@AusPhantom) December 10, 2019

Pelosi was forced by her radical left. They were demanding impeachment before he took office…some members ran on that as a wedge issue to get chair positions, including Pelosi getting support for Speaker of the House Quid pro quo… You give me power, the votes, I'll impeach — Scott Kennedy (@Sc0ttKennedy) December 10, 2019

Damn. It’s like they’re not even trying at this point. Just resigned to the fact they won’t even carry their whole party, and just looking to take it out back to the Senate, tie it to a tree, and put a bullet in it. Best thing they could do at this point, tbh. — Spartan #301 (@J_Calhoun) December 10, 2019

This is a “white flag”… moderate dems will vote it down and Nancy can still tell the “woke” dems , she tried. — Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) December 10, 2019

They're choosing the most generic & ambiguous charges that don't need specific evidence but rather a general claim of wrongdoing. The focus groups must now have indicated that bribery and quid pro quo were too specific & too obvious as trumped up charges.. — Tom De Fazio (@Mathemagician4U) December 10, 2019

Seems like Pelosi is having trouble getting to 218. — JFH (@JeromehartlF) December 10, 2019

Thought the bribery charge was supposed to be their strongest charge. — Lord Bob XIII (@LloydGraham7) December 10, 2019

All this drama for only two articles of impeachment? I thought he was super corrupt? Are the Democrats being kind due to Christmas? — Susanna Alio (@AlioSusanna) December 10, 2019

Gosh they overplayed this so bad. The backtrack is… Well it's good they're backtracking but wow that's embarrassing. — Seph (@Seph59365069) December 10, 2019

Good luck defining “abuse of power”. How are these impeachable offenses? — The Royal We (@duderolls) December 10, 2019

Why aren't they doing all the things? I expected to see a charge of treason! — John Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) December 10, 2019

So we're impeaching presidents for telling Congress to get bent now? Fine. If those are the new rules, those are the new rules. Just remember that one day there'll be a Democratic president. And those rules will apply to them. As Dr. Strange said, "You're not going to like it." — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 10, 2019

But bribery/ quid pro quo was the ENTIRE REASON for this nonsense. On top of Russia, Mueller and whatever else this is like the 11th thing they’re trying. Embarassing. — Nate (@Sheepdog_Actual) December 10, 2019

Therefore no high crimes, so what did Trump abuse or obstruct if there isn’t a crime??????? — Kim Conde (@kimconde752) December 10, 2019

This marks the beginning of the end for Trump, the walls are now closing in…and whatever recycled crap the leftist media will say tomorrow. — jsFALLEN (@jsFALLEN) December 10, 2019

Wait until the end of the week. We'll have, impeachment for being a big orange stupid head who says mean things — Scott Kennedy (@Sc0ttKennedy) December 10, 2019

