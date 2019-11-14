Let’s start this story off with a reminder of what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference:

Not about politics?

We told you Thursday morning that Democrats seemed to have dropped “quid pro quo” in favor of “bribery” at some point in the last few days. Here’s more on the reason why:

“Not political” indeed!

Trending

But… but Pelosi said…

Yeah, that’s what Nancy claimed.

From top to bottom, it’s all about politics.

That about sums it all up at this point.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentNancy Pelosiquid pro quo