Let’s start this story off with a reminder of what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference:

Nancy Pelosi: Impeaching Trump is not about politics, it's about patriotism. pic.twitter.com/u8CAPCEouV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2019

Not about politics?

We told you Thursday morning that Democrats seemed to have dropped “quid pro quo” in favor of “bribery” at some point in the last few days. Here’s more on the reason why:

NUGGET: The Dem decision 2 retire “quid pro quo” & embrace “bribery” followed a DCCC study showing the word resonates more in battlegrounds It’s also clearly stated in the Constitution as grounds 4 removing POTUS. Could we see it in impeachment articles? https://t.co/kXHRcMpAhg — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) November 15, 2019

They’re changing the accusation based on polling. https://t.co/BJRIRCX1jm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 15, 2019

Democrats: The impeachment hearings are not about politics. Also Democrats: We are polling different terms to describe what Trump did in order to best persuade swing state voters. https://t.co/v33PCHmPAk — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 15, 2019

