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AP Warns That Revolutionary War-Era Muskets Are Mostly Exempt From Gun Laws in the US

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 14, 2026
Journalism meme

Remember how President Joe Biden was always going on about how you couldn't own a cannon … except for the fact that you could? We're not sure what narrative the Associated Press is trying to push with this video (though we have a pretty good idea from the wording of their post). They sent out a reporter to talk to firearms historian Ashley Klebinsky about musket control, or the lack thereof. Did you know you don't have to go through a federal background check to buy an antique Revolutionary War-era flintlock?

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"… felons can own them."

"Imagine what that can do to a human body." C'mon, man. We remember when a so-called gun expert testified before Congress that a single round from an AR-15 could literally sever the top of the human body from the lower half.

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The gun control crowd is always arguing that the Second Amendment was never intended to cover anything but muskets. Now, the AP is trying to tell us how dangerous muskets are.

An X post by the Associated Press can reach thousands of people instantly. Imagine what that can do to a human brain.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ASSOCIATED PRESS FIREARMS GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT

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