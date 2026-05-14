AP Warns That Revolutionary War-Era Muskets Are Mostly Exempt From Gun Laws in the US

Remember how President Joe Biden was always going on about how you couldn't own a cannon … except for the fact that you could? We're not sure what narrative the Associated Press is trying to push with this video (though we have a pretty good idea from the wording of their post). They sent out a reporter to talk to firearms historian Ashley Klebinsky about musket control, or the lack thereof. Did you know you don't have to go through a federal background check to buy an antique Revolutionary War-era flintlock?

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A musket from 1776 can fire a lead ball at a velocity of around 1,000 feet per second.



Imagine what that can do to a human body. Yet under federal and most state laws, it’s exempt from gun regulations. Many antique or replica guns aren’t considered firearms and even convicted… pic.twitter.com/RBT5ihazdA — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2026

"… felons can own them."

"Imagine what that can do to a human body." C'mon, man. We remember when a so-called gun expert testified before Congress that a single round from an AR-15 could literally sever the top of the human body from the lower half.

First you people say we should only own muskets. Now you’re saying they’re too dangerous? Pick a fuckin lane — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 14, 2026

If we don’t register black powder musket imagine the horrors of gang warfare marching shoulder to shoulder to deliver volley shots. And soon they’ll get black powder cannons and then Tyrone will be ordered to “give them a whiff of grape” — Aetius (@AetiusRF) May 14, 2026

"Muskets are too deadly."



Seriously go fuck yourselves. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) May 14, 2026

We have a Second Amendment. It means that *all* firearms should be exempt from federal regulations. So fuck off, bootlickers! — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) May 14, 2026

Now you're attacking muskets....FFS



We know that you're butthurt about your gun control getting rolled back... buckle up. It's going to get even worse for you ..... and better for us freedom loving American gun owners.



We refuse to be disarmed! pic.twitter.com/WTgtdmenNG — Sharp Stick in the Eye (@sharp_stick_eye) May 14, 2026

Are you aware of how long it takes to load a musket? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 14, 2026

What the hell?

After years of saying "2nd amendment was written for muskets" the AP suddenly coming out against... muskets — Officer Bill 🍌🇮🇱🐕🍸 (@officerbill) May 14, 2026

Molon Labe you filthy redcoats. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 14, 2026

Wait...😂



We're now arguing that the actual fucking firearms used AT THE TIME of the writing of the 2nd Amendment...the very ones in used when "shall not be infringed" was penned...should be regulated...because they're too dangerous? pic.twitter.com/O1rJHt50l7 — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) May 14, 2026

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Thank you, AP, for raising awareness of the musket loophole. Every day we hear of people dying from muskets. For how long?! — He Multiplied Us (@hemultiplyus) May 14, 2026

The gun control crowd is always arguing that the Second Amendment was never intended to cover anything but muskets. Now, the AP is trying to tell us how dangerous muskets are.

An X post by the Associated Press can reach thousands of people instantly. Imagine what that can do to a human brain.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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