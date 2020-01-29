As Twitchy reported all the way back in September (yes, it’s been that long), House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff kicked off his investigation with “a fictional retelling” of the transcript of President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukraine Call Transcript was so damning that Adam Schiff had to completely rewrite it and make up quotes that weren’t in it.pic.twitter.com/bkB6RxLFjV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

When confronted about it, Schiff claimed “it was meant to be a parody.” Of course, when Schiff made his way to his safe space on CNN, he told Wolf Blitzer that his parody was “all too accurate.”

White House counsel didn’t think so and kicked off its defense of President Trump in the Senate by replaying Schiff’s “parody.”

Now, as senators are questioning the House impeachment managers and White House counsel, Schiff once again misquoted the transcript of the phone call.

Wow. Adam Schiff just misquoted President Trump *again.* He told the Senate President Trump asked President Zelensky to “do me a favor.” The truth, what @realDonaldTrump really said: “do US a favor.” He was talking about the country! — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 29, 2020

Did Adam Schiff really just misquote the call AGAIN? The man has no shame with his lies. He's blatant about it at this point. #ImpeachmentTrials — Ryan Boyle (@the_ryan_boyle) January 29, 2020

LOL. @RepAdamSchiff can't help himself. He just said "do ME a favor though." Misquoting the Ukraine call again. He was offering a hypothetical, but that's what he has done since Day One. Made up a set of facts and quotes that were not reflected in the evidence. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 29, 2020

Schiff tends to “misquote” a lot. — BongBong (@BongBong) January 29, 2020

Schiff might be allergic to true statements. — Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) January 29, 2020

Who will correct him. Again.

He is lying every time he speaks. — AllIn4DJTMeg🇺🇸 (@3Rdxa) January 29, 2020

It’s ok, he can lie and never be held accountable. — RunninCM (@RunninCm) January 29, 2020

Nancy said the same. They are all LYING boldly and they know it. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 29, 2020

@AlanDersh cited law and was precise, @AdamSchiff went straight to made up quotes and assumptions. Wow? — Henry (@JunkieMonkey13) January 29, 2020

Schiff can't help himself. The man is truly insane. — Jim (@Bassmaster12) January 29, 2020

That's typical of lying Adam Schiff and it also shows that he has no regard for the truth, but only for his anti-Trump agenda. — GJ Simmons (@GregoryJSimmons) January 29, 2020

Schiff under oath and threat of perjury = the only reason the Senate should ever accept witnesses — Rich Brown (@HRleaderRich) January 29, 2020

If there are witnesses, put Schiff on the stand to read the actual transcript and question him about each every time he misquoted President Trump. Totally destroy his credibility. — Patrick (@PatrickAl14) January 29, 2020

He said “do me a favor” which Trump never said. He mentioned the aid, which Trump never did, and he was talking about talking to the enemy of Ukraine, which Trump didn’t… — Kevin Taylor (@kevintaylorIT) January 29, 2020

Schiff is such an effing liar. It's truly pathetic. — Jim (@Bassmaster12) January 29, 2020

