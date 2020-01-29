As Twitchy reported all the way back in September (yes, it’s been that long), House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff kicked off his investigation with “a fictional retelling” of the transcript of President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When confronted about it, Schiff claimed “it was meant to be a parody.” Of course, when Schiff made his way to his safe space on CNN, he told Wolf Blitzer that his parody was “all too accurate.”

White House counsel didn’t think so and kicked off its defense of President Trump in the Senate by replaying Schiff’s “parody.”

Now, as senators are questioning the House impeachment managers and White House counsel, Schiff once again misquoted the transcript of the phone call.

