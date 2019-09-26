As we told you earlier today, Rep. Adam Schiff made a further mockery of himself and the entire Democrat push for impeachment after he admitted some dialog he was reading during an opening statement clearly intended to give the impression it was from the White House transcript was merely a “parody.” In other words, Schiff read fake dialog between Trump and Zelensky knowing much of the media would run the clip and people would think it was really in the transcript. Here’s how it unfolded if you missed it:

On CNN this afternoon, Wolf Blitzer asked Schiff about it, and the House Intel Chair was allowed to spin like the wind, almost completely unchallenged:

Is it too much to ask for a “journalist” to ask Schiff a fairly simple question, such as “if the transcript is as damning as you say it is, why is it necessary to fabricate dialog?” Apparently it is too much to ask. Instead, we get this:

That’s exactly what just happened.

Being a congressional weasel means never having to say you’re sorry.

