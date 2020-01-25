As the defense for President Trump began their arguments before the Senate today, one of the first videos played was of Rep. Adam Schiff’s “parody” of the Ukraine call during a House impeachment hearing:

The Democrats can be sure that some in the media will come to the aid of Schiff when it comes to this:

A glance at some of the blue check reaction offers some clues. For starters, here’s a CNN legal analyst who came to the defense of Schiff:

How will the media spin the opening of Trump’s defense? We’ll give you three guesses, and the first two don’t count.

Today’s Senate trial is expected to end early in the afternoon and pick back up on Monday. The liberal media will have a short break which will help when it comes to coordinating talking points about what unfolded today.

