Her summer course at NYU, “Reporting on the Far Right,” was canceled due to lack of enrollment, but that hasn’t stopped Talia Lavin, the former fact-checker who smeared a Marine Corps veteran and ICE analyst as a Nazi by misinterpreting his tattoo, from writing about Nazis, and to write about Nazis, you have to look everywhere for them. And what better place to look than the pro-gun rights #VirginiaRally in Richmond Monday.
Much like the public school teacher who argued that just because there was no violence didn’t mean the rally was peaceful, Lavin puts the word “peaceful” in quotes, because in her mind, Virginians who didn’t attend the rally were “constrained and terrorized.” Honestly, we’d love for these people to hold an unloaded handgun just once as a sort of exposure therapy to cure their terror of an inanimate object.
Lavin published her piece in GQ, which came up with a lovely graphic to accompany the post: