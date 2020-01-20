We get it … some people are just triggered (no pun intended) at the sight of guns, or even the idea that people around them could be carrying concealed. Remember the cops who were asked by a barista to leave a Starbucks in Tempe, Arizona because a customer “did not feel safe” in the presence of guns? Or all the people who said they’d call the cops on a guy open carrying (legally) because they’d “assume he’s not a good guy”?

Or best yet: David Frum fretting about people carrying because they’ll maim half-a-dozen bystanders over a purse-snatching? The gun control crowd, ironically, seems to think that gun owners have no control over their firearms.

This footage has been making the rounds all day, and we’re not quite sure why, but it got Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano crowing about “Trump’s America.”

This is what’s happening in Virginia right now. Trump’s America. #IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/ewUfKrk6Qs — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2020

People walking to a rally to peacefully assemble under the First Amendment to protect the Second Amendment. Trump’s America, all right.

Look at all that…. walking. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 20, 2020

Take cover! They may begin smirking next! — NateGraynor #PPC (@GeorgeOlduvai) January 20, 2020

What’s wrong with this picture exactly? No one is doing anything — 🌷🌹☩ Violet Irwin ☩🌹🌷 (@VioletIrwin76) January 20, 2020

How dare they *checks notes* use a crosswalk to cross the street? I'm literally shaking. — Freckled Liberty 🇺🇸 (@FreckledLiberty) January 20, 2020

People … WALKING CALMLY! The horror! — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 20, 2020

Oh. My. God. Men walking peacefully down the street. When will the horror end? pic.twitter.com/r5MF2ByfSp — ❌✝️ American Pitbull 🇺🇸❌Cult45 (@MelissaRNMBA) January 20, 2020

What is happening? Let me help… NOTHING. — SKenneyTx 🎾 (@kenney_tx) January 20, 2020

Peaceful protest? — Kid Natural (@DC_Villanus) January 20, 2020

Protesters peacefully walking, not terrorizing innocent civilians or damaging property like ANTIFA.

Thanks for calling it out. #KAG2020 — MAgamemnon (@AggieJ1016) January 20, 2020

People walking the street safely and peacefully yet it irks you so much. If it was Antifa beating up conservatives you would be cheering like a giddy child. — Royal Golden Bed (@bed_royal) January 20, 2020

Free expression. Nobody hurt. No property damaged. Looks good to me. Now do an Antifa rally. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) January 20, 2020

What is so striking about what I saw at the gun rights rally in Richmond is what I didn’t see: almost no cops. Just that little cluster of state police there. No lines of riot cops. No law enforcement in riot gear. — Laurabee🐝 (@lindabphillips) January 20, 2020

That was the safest place in the world. #2ndAmendmentrights — 🇺🇸Keep America Great🇺🇸 (@PatrickJLavin) January 20, 2020

I love it. Peace loving Patriots supporting their Constitutional rights.

No fear here.

Btw, this has been America since 1776.

Read a history book. — kerry – Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 20, 2020

That's called practicing their #1A, in support of their #2A Alyssa. Do you need a handy dandy copy of the Constitution? I'll be happy to pay to have the non-partisan, non-profit @917Society send you one! #AintLibertyGreat#AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/YbcZDFFKl0 — Gracie Nunyabiz (@GracieNunyabiz) January 20, 2020

Correction, OUR America! Do you really hate our Constitution that much?! — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) January 20, 2020

Ahhhh! This is MY AMERICA.

This is YOUR AMERICA. People standing up for their rights vs a tyrannical govt. People taking a stand for autonomy and a sovereign America. Thing of beauty isn't it? POWER TO THE PEOPLE. 🇺🇸 — Chesley J. Dohl (@chesleydohl) January 20, 2020

Yet no one got hurt, Everyone was polite. People of all races and beliefs. They cleaned up the trash. This is a civil rights issue. People want to be free.

This is what happends when government over steps. People peacefully protest. — Control tower studio (@Controltowerst1) January 20, 2020

Civilians peacefully protesting their right, under the Constitution, to bear arms, when a tyrannical Governor wants to infringe that right? Looks like they are doing the right thing.

Northam needs to be impeached for acting unconstitutionally. — J (@Biedaboo) January 20, 2020

I share your support for gun rights. Thanks for being a leading voice in support of our constitutional rights. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 20, 2020

Americans exercising their constitutional rights, you just be terrified! — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) January 20, 2020

People standing up for their rights. Good for them! — Ginny (@ginkates) January 20, 2020

It’s good to see Americans willing to brave a cold winter day in order to peaceably protest an overreaching government and defend their Constitutional freedoms. We should all feel proud, and pray for their safety and success in their cause. — Matt Snavely (@mattsnavely) January 20, 2020

Those are called PATRIOTS Alyssa. Say a prayer for all of us, will ya? Thanks girlie.😊🇺🇸 #WeAreALLVirginiaToday pic.twitter.com/EzP34rR69j — Alecia (Band & Stand)❤×8 (@aleciavaught75) January 20, 2020

Thank you for posting this ! Gotta love these patriots!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Girl♥️Bot (@AMErikaNGIRLLL) January 20, 2020

I'd rather have Trump's America and be able to protect myself than have the horrific left-wing cesspool version of America that YOU and your ilk want #SitDownClown #IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/JCwrwubmJC — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 20, 2020

That is simply one of the most beautiful sights we have ever seen. God-bless America! Alyssa, this great country of ours may not be the right fit for you, you seem awkwardly unaccepting of everything it stands for. — Restricted Republic (@RestrictedRepu1) January 20, 2020

Seems pretty peaceful. Law abiding gun owners dressed for cold weather. *Yawn*

You seem disappointed, Alyssa. — Nikki Knight $NikkiKnight104 (@NikkiKnight104) January 20, 2020

Zero arrests. Cops bored but happy. No troubles at all. This is how the Right handles a rally. Oh, and they cleaned up after themselves. Antifa didn't show up, evidently. No guts. — buck-Nothing better than a #cult45 (@cliffhangernlv) January 20, 2020

Not. One. Arrest. Not. One. Shot. Fired. — Scott Leishman (@scottleish) January 20, 2020

The most peaceful massive crowd getting together to support the Constitution in history! — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) January 20, 2020

I remember in Obama's America there were riots and cities burning all the time… I'll take Trump's America…lol — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) January 20, 2020

There really were riots all the time, and this editor knows because he covered them.

Expected response from an out-of-touch Hollywood celebrity who attends multiple events every year that are filled to the brim with armed guards and security, and likely even has armed security in their own gated home. If celebrities can protect themselves, so can we. Get a clue. — Gina Florio (@FlorioGina) January 20, 2020

Have you ever been to a Hollywood awards ceremony?https://t.co/Nf4uWah3Kk — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 20, 2020

It has been a while since "Who's the Boss" — Hays Waller (@Waller88) January 20, 2020

This is the America Alyssa Milano’s followers want:

Hope all of them are caught on camera and can be identified, and investigated for a possible threat — Jody (@littleone7156) January 20, 2020

The FBI/media people should be out to photos license plates to find out who all this racial people are and their home address. Archive em license plates photos for later date. — Joseph Phil Del11 (@jpdel11) January 20, 2020

You could start with a national gun registry and work your way up to that level of fascism, sure.

