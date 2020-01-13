The Academy Award nominations were announced today, and the big controversies were that no women directors were nominated, and that “Joker” led the nominations with 11, including Best Picture. And as annoying as Joaquin Phoenix has been with his jet-fueled vegan diet climate change alarmism lately, he earned that Best Actor nomination.
This editor saw “Joker” a few weeks after it came out, at a Sunday morning matinee. Despite the media almost rooting for violence to break out and then being disappointed when it didn’t, there was no chance of a mass shooting at my screening because I was alone in the theater. And apparently an incel, because only an incel would go see “Joker.”
If you didn’t know, incel stands for “involuntary celibate” and is apparently a very dangerous movement. Only yesterday, the Lawfare blog posted a piece called, “Incels: America’s Newest Domestic Terrorism Threat.” And at least one Air Force base issued a threat brief on incels, explaining the difference between a “Becky,” the needy feminist, and a “Stacey,” who “hates basic bitches like Becky” and “lets Chad dominate her.”