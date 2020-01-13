The Academy Award nominations were announced today, and the big controversies were that no women directors were nominated, and that “Joker” led the nominations with 11, including Best Picture. And as annoying as Joaquin Phoenix has been with his jet-fueled vegan diet climate change alarmism lately, he earned that Best Actor nomination.

This editor saw “Joker” a few weeks after it came out, at a Sunday morning matinee. Despite the media almost rooting for violence to break out and then being disappointed when it didn’t, there was no chance of a mass shooting at my screening because I was alone in the theater. And apparently an incel, because only an incel would go see “Joker.”

If you didn’t know, incel stands for “involuntary celibate” and is apparently a very dangerous movement. Only yesterday, the Lawfare blog posted a piece called, “Incels: America’s Newest Domestic Terrorism Threat.” And at least one Air Force base issued a threat brief on incels, explaining the difference between a “Becky,” the needy feminist, and a “Stacey,” who “hates basic bitches like Becky” and “lets Chad dominate her.”

The thing is, there’s nothing “incel” about “Joker.” He’s an adult with a job he likes, and he also finds a sort of girlfriend who attends his disastrous stand-up debut and strokes his back as he waits by his mother’s hospital bed. Maybe it was the white makeup that led people to assume this was just another white guy who couldn’t get a date and turned to violence.

"I just didn't subscribe to that bulls– thing, quite frankly, that was happening in the media." Director Todd Phillips explains why he wasn't worried about #Joker inciting violence https://t.co/YcOETR5Jfk #THRRoundtable pic.twitter.com/CP3UwsqSHj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 23, 2019

When we last checked on self-described “neoliberal shill” Bob Chipman, he was complaining about Ricky Gervais’ hosting duties at the Golden Globe awards, alleging that Gervais’ sexist/homophobic/edgy jokes weren’t OK just because he was ripping on a room full of elites — liberal elites can be marginalized too.

Now that “Joker” has topped the Oscar nominations, he’s trying his best to reapply the “incel” label to the film, which I’m even wondering if he saw.

TFW you have 11 Oscar nominations – more than any other film nominated – but you're *still* going to spend the night screaming into your XBox because "girls don't want nice guys"#Oscars2020 #Joker pic.twitter.com/TfisxDtmaj — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) January 13, 2020

Dude, give the incel thing a rest. It was played out before the movie even hit theaters thanks to outlets like CNN.

Awwww CinemaRobert is angry pic.twitter.com/iUoAfCjcRS — James Hughes (@JimHughes301) January 13, 2020

Can we get some love in the chat for Bob? Dude is having a hard day with all this stuff happening to him. https://t.co/w9kznLs6N5 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 13, 2020

This just sounds like projection. This is just Bob projecting again, isnt it? — Roach (@RoachHorseworth) January 13, 2020

I don't get what you mean when you say stuff like this, Bob. I just don't. — Crankier Pact (@truth_doom) January 13, 2020

Literally you right now pic.twitter.com/2MFL4CxYLC — John Apocalypse 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@JohnApocalypse) January 13, 2020

Im so sorry this is happening to you — Musta Kinuski (@ohnodontsayit) January 13, 2020

cope bobby — Kaivs Marivs (@KaivsMarivs) January 13, 2020

Incel alert. 🚨🚨🚨 Someone close to Bob make sure he's not a danger to others or himself on Oscar night. 🚩🚩🚩 — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) January 13, 2020

He would have to leave his basement first. — Froggo (@Clown0Frog) January 13, 2020

this is coming from a grown man crying into twitter… — друг (@snarkymalarky54) January 13, 2020

Is Bob being salty and calling people incels because a movie he doesn't like is the front-runner for an Oscar — ian oloughlin🇮🇪 (@OloughlinIan) January 13, 2020

Bob, this is why people have trouble taking you seriously. — Raiku wants an Impidimp (@Drive_the_Tacos) January 13, 2020

How do you still have a job in criticism with takes this asinine? — Matt Carriere (@mattcarriere) January 13, 2020

Wut…? Did you see the movie? It has absolutely no connection with what you said.

This is what happens when the media want to politicize everything: in the end, nothing makes sense anymore 🙄 — Big Luke (@BigLukes_) January 13, 2020

Stay salty pic.twitter.com/An82iH5l3i — The Magnificent Patrick (@Maverick0741) January 13, 2020

Wtf are you even on about? — The Odrin Search Party (@bigwitchershill) January 13, 2020

I fail to see how girls have anything to do with it. I have yet to see it but it's advertising struck me like the film is something of a character study. — Peter Johnston (@Lethrykaus) January 13, 2020

I thought the idea of Joker being a battlecry for violent, sexist incels died out when the film was actually released and it became clear that it critiqued the sort of world that would allow this (but didn’t single out a specific political side so “it isn’t saying anything”)? kek — At The Talkies 📽 (@at_the_talkies) January 13, 2020

You aren’t a nice guy and women still don’t want you, so we know that sentence isn’t true — velvet (@yaboivelvet) January 13, 2020

Go back to sleep, Bob. pic.twitter.com/6MadzfBjUf — Antonio De Medeiros (@thelonelydalek) January 13, 2020

As an XBox gamer, who's engaged, and loved Joker, I gotta say I can't help but wonder where he's pulling all these strawmen from–or why he's so salty to be resorting to them anyway. I wonder if MovieBaby's just cranky that Marvel rehash 21 didn't get as many nods… — Yakuza–Early 2020–Support 🇯🇵 Devs On XBox (@4KMadLad) January 13, 2020

Blob didn't watch the movie. — ミシェル (@IsshunSengeki_) January 13, 2020

Joker deserves the nominations, its a great film. I swear you watched a different film entirely based on your review. Lol. Enjoy making the strawman. — The Virtual Shadow (@Virtual_Shadow) January 13, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — Night of the Undead Patriot (@PatrioticUndead) January 13, 2020

….it's a movie. — KOB (@TheOneTrueKOB) January 13, 2020

I hope that one day you'll be happy — BoogsArt (@BeugsArt) January 13, 2020

Robert is totally not mad about this guys. — Nipple Chuck delivery service (@itsgonabegreat) January 13, 2020

Why did you put the hashtags? Do you really want more embarassement for yourself? — ocean man (@silves_irl) January 13, 2020

oh right people still think this movie is about incels. it is a pretty good way to tell who’s actually watched it at least — LONGTAD (@LTGodMode) January 14, 2020

Hmmmm…..someone is mad no one shot up a theater — ☃️Sarah E. B.❄ #NaNoWriMo (@MegNrdyFreakx3) January 13, 2020

It’s long over. The campaign against Joker lost. pic.twitter.com/9H7aySQgPn — A Fool to Cry (@afooltocry) January 13, 2020

One day she'll see this …….one day — SchwarzerRegenZ (@SchwarzerRegenZ) January 13, 2020

There's butthurt and then there's this… — SugarIsLife (@SugarIsLife3) January 13, 2020

I hope you feel better soon, Bob. — Beau (@OmegaSock) January 13, 2020

Bob seems angry that all the Chads got to take their Staceys to see “Joker” and it turned out to be a really good movie.

