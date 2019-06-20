You might or might not have heard of “incels” or “the incel movement,” although if you spend any time on Twitter, you’ve probably seen incel used as a general term of insult. It stands for “involuntary celibate” and there are apparently a lot of angry and frustrated young men out there who have found fellowship in the incel movement.

Task and Purpose deputy editor Jared Keller promised us a “weird incel/military” story today, and he came through.

NEW: At least one Air Force base has issued a threat brief on incels https://t.co/mLq1jdEc1E pic.twitter.com/V8EjhTDSi6 — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) June 20, 2019

Keller writes:

At least one Air Force base is on the lookout for a sinister new threat: angry men who can’t get laid. Personnel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland were recently treated to a threat brief regarding an “increase in nationwide activity” by self-described “incels,” members of an online subculture of “involuntary celibacy” who adopt an ideology of misogyny, mistrust of women, and violence in response to their failed attempts at romantic relationships. … Indeed, the screenshot appeared the day after Brian Isaack Clyde, a former Army infantryman who frequently posted memes that referenced the incel movement alongside anti-government conspiracies to his Facebook page, was shot by federal officers after he opened fire outside a Dallas, Texas federal building. The screenshot features a reproduction of an internet meme popular among incels known as “Becky vs. Stacy.” A derivative of the ‘Virgin Walk’ or ‘Virgin vs. Chad’ meme that contrasts awkward virgin incels against an imaginary hyper-masculine bro known as Chad, the Becky vs. Stacy meme purportedly reflects how incels judge women based solely on their physical features. Incels believe “they are owed attention from ‘Beckys,'” the Joint Base Andrews brief reads. “Most Incels believe only men can be Incels as women could engage in sexual activity if they wanted to.”

So incel Chad sees Becky as a needy feminist who only rates a 6 out of 10, while Stacy lets Chad dominate her.

Enough Fountains of Wayne lyrics, you incels.

Yeah, it’s pulled straight off the Internet from an incel forum, which explains the horrible grammar and spelling. Vox isn’t good for much, but it did publish its own explainer on Stacy, Becky, and Chad last spring.

Former service member here. I applaud whomever made this briefing. I’m sure they faced derision but angry incels / white supremacists is probably one of the biggest daily threats to US bases. Sadly. — West Point Horn (@WestPointHorn) June 20, 2019

Sad, but true — the “incel movement” is just another excuse to do bad things.

Would bringing chivalry back be anti-feminist? Probably.

