The saving grace of last night’s Golden Globes was, without a doubt, Ricky Gervais. If ever there was a group of people who needed — and deserved — to be taken down a peg or 8 kajillion, it was Hollywood. Gervais took no prisoners, which was just fine with us.

But it was not fine with film and gaming writer and self-proclaimed “neoliberal shill” Bob Chipman:

This friggin’ guy …

What’s all this “marginalized” business?

So marginalized, it hurts.

