Remember how great it was when Beto O’Rourke (“he has an aura”) teamed up with Vanity Fair for that Annie Liebovitz photo shoot to launch his campaign for president? Or that amazing behind-the-scenes video of Elizabeth Warren’s glamour shots for Rolling Stone’s cover? We’re not sure if Elle is trying to get Warren elected with this stunt, but they know she has proposals “touching on everything from student debt to reproductive rights.”

Elle was so convinced that Warren has a plan for everything they put together a video of her answering readers’ questions. What should you do about that guy who’s watching your Insta Stories but not responding to your texts? How to get your roommate to adopt a dog? And why are you hosting a conference call with a pro-Tehran lobbying group?

You deserve better. Dump the guy who ghosted you, convince the roommate to let you adopt a dog, and I'll take care of canceling your student loan debt! https://t.co/YIMb9o1Y8P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 9, 2020

Warren's campaign ever since her free fall in the polls has been painful to watch It's clear they are flailing trying to turn it around — Barack Obama is a Joe Manchin Democrat (@FlyThaiMMA) January 9, 2020

This shit might be cool and all if Warren was running for “Grandma of Jolly Farms”, but for President? No. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) January 9, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is Like that Awkward cringy Mom who tries to be cool around her teenager son or daughters friends. — Louis Carman (@louiscarman23) January 9, 2020

Whatever millennial word salad AI that writes your tweets needs to be recalibrated. — Pinkerbell the Green Fairy 🧚🏻‍♂️✊🏻🌹🧚🏻‍♀️ (@WordsHannah) January 9, 2020

She looks nervous and desperate — Rock (@RockCharts28) January 9, 2020

What the hell is this — 😈 Alejandro 👼🏽 (@kukito_122) January 9, 2020

I mean, I agree with everything she says here technically (especially getting a dog) but she does it in such a cornball way that it still makes me cringe. — Jayke Luland (@JaykeLuland) January 9, 2020

This is embarrassing — Šuppiluliuma LXIX (@UgaritNoosphere) January 9, 2020

This is very hip. I’m glad you’re not a square. Hey, have you heard of that new “rock n roll” music the kids are listening to these days? pic.twitter.com/G5Q7xXmj6X — Logicality🧢 (@_Logicality) January 9, 2020

Chief: You are not *hip*

.

Nor will you ever be

.

Ever — fishwrapper (@mamiefishes) January 9, 2020

Pathetic — TrumpforMtRushmore (@TrumpMtRushmore) January 9, 2020

Ann Landers .. is that you? 🤣 (and p.s. are you related to Trudeau? He's not indigeneous either but he thinks he can fool all the people all the time too,) — Deryn (@TickleRdStudio) January 9, 2020

Not sure you know what 'ghosted' means. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 9, 2020

If he ghosted her, he's already dumped her. 🤣 — Romona ⭐⭐⭐ (@rromona) January 9, 2020

My first thought, too 😂 — Betsie Gray (@BetsieGray) January 9, 2020

You’re trying too hard to speak millennial; if he “ghosted you”, then you can’t really dump him, he’s already gone. Go take another portrait photo with a supporter and incorrectly call it a “selfie”. — Jonathan Munitz (@MyLifeIsMunitz) January 9, 2020

She’s using the Cherokee meaning of *ghosting*

.

She wants to be groovy so bad

.

But *grooviness* eludes the Chief. — fishwrapper (@mamiefishes) January 9, 2020

Look granny trying to be a kewl kid She's the cringe 8th grade English teacher who knows all the hip words and does TikTok — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) January 9, 2020

Wow Liz this is so on Fleek! — samantha✡️🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@koshersemite) January 9, 2020

So many gifs to describe how underwhelming this post is, I can’t decide! — Simon Zinc-Trumpet-Harris (@twiddledicks) January 9, 2020

Shameless pander cringe factor: off the charts. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 9, 2020

FIRE 👏 YOUR 👏 SOCIAL 👏 MEDIA 👏 TEAM pic.twitter.com/Etne0nzRzB — Olympic Level Procrastinator (@swacwaeth) January 9, 2020

Stop doing this. Please. Fire your marketing people (or run your ideas past them before you tweet). There are better ways to get your message out there. — Disa 🌺🌍✈️ (@disa_f) January 9, 2020

What an atrocious, desperate platform. Utterly laughable attempt to relate. Embarrassing. — Da Commish (@commishy) January 9, 2020

“I’m gonna get me a beer.”

Ecringebeth Warren — eric (@eriContrarian) January 9, 2020

Offer to buy your vote in 3… 2… 1… pic.twitter.com/rFahZcQGb0 — klarson (@kglarson) January 9, 2020

Hey could you also pay for my Hulu subscription if so we have a deal — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 9, 2020

Don't forget my credit card debt, and car loan 🤞 — Educating Economic Illiterates🧢 (@H1TMANactual) January 9, 2020

Will you pay me for the college I paid for already? — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) January 9, 2020

As bad as Trump is on Twitter … he’s better than this — Püdge 👌🏼 (@pudgenet) January 9, 2020

I'm just confused… — Scott Santos 🌊🇺🇸 (@scott__santos) January 9, 2020

How has she not deleted this yet? Does she want to seem out of touch? — Dylan Hearn 🧢 7️⃣💜 (@Zoimaker) January 9, 2020

fleek — cell phone\self-own♿️ (@g3thaunted) January 9, 2020

this reply is so lit fam, lets take a selfie — groovy (@salamigroove) January 9, 2020

Nausea inducing — PoMo 🧢 (@pomoza) January 9, 2020

No thanks. — Wily Quixote (@The_WarmMachine) January 9, 2020

Bonus cringe:

Warren dancing at her rally tonight 💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/c2QBzPGsH1 — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) January 8, 2020

Related: