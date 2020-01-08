Remember how great it was when Beto O’Rourke (“he has an aura”) teamed up with Vanity Fair for that Annie Liebovitz photo shoot to launch his campaign for president? Or that amazing behind-the-scenes video of Elizabeth Warren’s glamour shots for Rolling Stone’s cover? We’re not sure if Elle is trying to get Warren elected with this stunt, but they know she has proposals “touching on everything from student debt to reproductive rights.”
Elle was so convinced that Warren has a plan for everything they put together a video of her answering readers’ questions. What should you do about that guy who’s watching your Insta Stories but not responding to your texts? How to get your roommate to adopt a dog? And why are you hosting a conference call with a pro-Tehran lobbying group?
You deserve better. Dump the guy who ghosted you, convince the roommate to let you adopt a dog, and I'll take care of canceling your student loan debt! https://t.co/YIMb9o1Y8P
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 9, 2020
Warren's campaign ever since her free fall in the polls has been painful to watch
It's clear they are flailing trying to turn it around
— Barack Obama is a Joe Manchin Democrat (@FlyThaiMMA) January 9, 2020
This shit might be cool and all if Warren was running for “Grandma of Jolly Farms”, but for President? No.
— D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) January 9, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is Like that Awkward cringy Mom who tries to be cool around her teenager son or daughters friends.
— Louis Carman (@louiscarman23) January 9, 2020
— Rahul Karnani (@rahul_karnani) January 9, 2020
Whatever millennial word salad AI that writes your tweets needs to be recalibrated.
— Pinkerbell the Green Fairy 🧚🏻♂️✊🏻🌹🧚🏻♀️ (@WordsHannah) January 9, 2020
— Heather (@Heather02041274) January 9, 2020
She looks nervous and desperate
— Rock (@RockCharts28) January 9, 2020
What the hell is this
— 😈 Alejandro 👼🏽 (@kukito_122) January 9, 2020
I mean, I agree with everything she says here technically (especially getting a dog) but she does it in such a cornball way that it still makes me cringe.
— Jayke Luland (@JaykeLuland) January 9, 2020
This is embarrassing
— Šuppiluliuma LXIX (@UgaritNoosphere) January 9, 2020
This is very hip. I’m glad you’re not a square.
Hey, have you heard of that new “rock n roll” music the kids are listening to these days? pic.twitter.com/G5Q7xXmj6X
— Logicality🧢 (@_Logicality) January 9, 2020
Love it! You pander so much better than Hillary. #DoubleFistingDoubleSelfies pic.twitter.com/4dScQG88T9
— Honey+Money (@soakfeet) January 9, 2020
— DeplorableRosie🌟🌟🌟 (@ItsJustR0sie) January 9, 2020
Chief: You are not *hip*
.
Nor will you ever be
.
Ever
— fishwrapper (@mamiefishes) January 9, 2020
Pathetic
— TrumpforMtRushmore (@TrumpMtRushmore) January 9, 2020
Ann Landers .. is that you? 🤣
(and p.s. are you related to Trudeau? He's not indigeneous either but he thinks he can fool all the people all the time too,)
— Deryn (@TickleRdStudio) January 9, 2020
Not sure you know what 'ghosted' means.
— Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 9, 2020
If he ghosted her, he's already dumped her. 🤣
— Romona ⭐⭐⭐ (@rromona) January 9, 2020
My first thought, too 😂
— Betsie Gray (@BetsieGray) January 9, 2020
You’re trying too hard to speak millennial; if he “ghosted you”, then you can’t really dump him, he’s already gone. Go take another portrait photo with a supporter and incorrectly call it a “selfie”.
— Jonathan Munitz (@MyLifeIsMunitz) January 9, 2020
She’s using the Cherokee meaning of *ghosting*
.
She wants to be groovy so bad
.
But *grooviness* eludes the Chief.
— fishwrapper (@mamiefishes) January 9, 2020
Look granny trying to be a kewl kid
She's the cringe 8th grade English teacher who knows all the hip words and does TikTok
— Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) January 9, 2020
Cringe pic.twitter.com/hHwLBTvTyf
— Perpetuities (@perpetuities) January 9, 2020
Wow Liz this is so on Fleek!
— samantha✡️🏳️🌈🌹 (@koshersemite) January 9, 2020
So many gifs to describe how underwhelming this post is, I can’t decide!
— Simon Zinc-Trumpet-Harris (@twiddledicks) January 9, 2020
— zak 🗣🍼💜💪 (@ZakKondratenko) January 9, 2020
Shameless pander cringe factor: off the charts.
— Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 9, 2020
FIRE 👏 YOUR 👏 SOCIAL 👏 MEDIA 👏 TEAM pic.twitter.com/Etne0nzRzB
— Olympic Level Procrastinator (@swacwaeth) January 9, 2020
Stop doing this. Please. Fire your marketing people (or run your ideas past them before you tweet). There are better ways to get your message out there.
— Disa 🌺🌍✈️ (@disa_f) January 9, 2020
What an atrocious, desperate platform. Utterly laughable attempt to relate. Embarrassing.
— Da Commish (@commishy) January 9, 2020
“I’m gonna get me a beer.”
Ecringebeth Warren
— eric (@eriContrarian) January 9, 2020
Offer to buy your vote in 3… 2… 1… pic.twitter.com/rFahZcQGb0
— klarson (@kglarson) January 9, 2020
Hey could you also pay for my Hulu subscription if so we have a deal
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 9, 2020
Don't forget my credit card debt, and car loan 🤞
— Educating Economic Illiterates🧢 (@H1TMANactual) January 9, 2020
Will you pay me for the college I paid for already?
— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) January 9, 2020
As bad as Trump is on Twitter … he’s better than this
— Püdge 👌🏼 (@pudgenet) January 9, 2020
I'm just confused…
— Scott Santos 🌊🇺🇸 (@scott__santos) January 9, 2020
— Elise 🧢🎂✌🏻 (@EliseBritton3) January 9, 2020
How has she not deleted this yet? Does she want to seem out of touch?
— Dylan Hearn 🧢 7️⃣💜 (@Zoimaker) January 9, 2020
fleek
— cell phone\self-own♿️ (@g3thaunted) January 9, 2020
this reply is so lit fam, lets take a selfie
— groovy (@salamigroove) January 9, 2020
Nausea inducing
— PoMo 🧢 (@pomoza) January 9, 2020
— American Momma (@American_Momma) January 9, 2020
No thanks.
— Wily Quixote (@The_WarmMachine) January 9, 2020
Bonus cringe:
Warren dancing at her rally tonight 💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/c2QBzPGsH1
— Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) January 8, 2020
Related:
Free Beacon: Warren, Sanders to host conference call with pro-Tehran lobbying group NIAC https://t.co/S0RnWJCTtL
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 9, 2020