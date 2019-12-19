Now that Rolling Stone has had Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her very, very close friends in The Squad on its cover, it’s Elizabeth Warren’s turn in January. As the cover girl, that meant selfie-aficionado Warren had to take time out of campaigning to sit for a glamorous photo shoot, and for some reason Rolling Stone posted behind-the-scenes video.

Watch in amazement as a guy holds up a fan to get Warren’s hair catching the wind just right. Watch the makeup person highlight those high Native American cheekbones. Check out Warren as she sits thoughtfully, and then works it for the camera.

Beto O’Rourke’s glamour shoot with Annie Liebovitz for the cover of Vanity Fair really jump-started his campaign.

