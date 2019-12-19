Now that Rolling Stone has had Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her very, very close friends in The Squad on its cover, it’s Elizabeth Warren’s turn in January. As the cover girl, that meant selfie-aficionado Warren had to take time out of campaigning to sit for a glamorous photo shoot, and for some reason Rolling Stone posted behind-the-scenes video.

Watch in amazement as a guy holds up a fan to get Warren’s hair catching the wind just right. Watch the makeup person highlight those high Native American cheekbones. Check out Warren as she sits thoughtfully, and then works it for the camera.

For our latest cover story, @ewarren talks to @tessastuart about arguing with her Republican brothers, whether she made a mistake on Medicare for All, and the best advice she's ever gotten https://t.co/ZEIkQyLU12 pic.twitter.com/tcYdly0AYT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 19, 2019

lol — MK (@Ripstyle_MK) December 19, 2019

This is why I cancelled my subscription and will not come back, ever. — Jason Ells (@JasonElls) December 19, 2019

Why no guitar in her hands? She is so willing to fake everything else. Why not that too. — Mike (@motleyme00) December 19, 2019

"Going the way of the Beto" — Mayo Peter (Parody) (@MayoPeter2) December 19, 2019

Beto O’Rourke’s glamour shoot with Annie Liebovitz for the cover of Vanity Fair really jump-started his campaign.

You can just feel that working-class touch coming throughhttps://t.co/BhL0n5cJkN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2019

"talk to your doctor about Peyote" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2019

70 has never looked so vibrant — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) December 19, 2019

"She has become, dare we say, the sex symbol of our time." — Ryan (@Ryantrollshard) December 19, 2019

She moves like an old gym teacher I had. Creepy Judy. — Lulu Lapin (@Lulu_Lapin) December 19, 2019

All she's missing is the hot sauce and the fake, southern accent. — MarkTheHeraldAngelsSingM (@mmeans68) December 19, 2019

Did she call these "selfies" too? — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) December 19, 2019

Stop it with the wind blown hair!!! — Behind Blue Eyes (@musicandsports0) December 19, 2019

That "Aunt Judy" hair is killing me!!!! — Barky Bark (@thebarkybark) December 19, 2019

Skinny old white lady doing something with her hair. Eww — Dutch_Schultz_14 (@14_dutch) December 19, 2019

"I think I'll get me a blunt." — Jack Jones (@abeligbod) December 19, 2019

She's just so…white. — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) December 19, 2019

And it's not just the 30 filters that were used. — Deedo M (@Deedo_70) December 19, 2019

The clip on the back of the shirt is a nice touch — BigDadio (@BigDadios) December 19, 2019

That shirt clipping thing is kind of genius — Priscilla Allred (@priscillawraps3) December 19, 2019

Is that the crate from Veep? pic.twitter.com/QTb53COVxQ — Lewis (@lewis149) December 19, 2019

"I should sit on cinderblocks, like the poors do. That will help me connect" — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 19, 2019

The video kinda creeps me out. — Mary Peret (@BarnMaven) December 19, 2019

She is SO relatable. 🙄 — Otis B Driftwood (@OtisBDriftwoo17) December 19, 2019

Thank God she gave that yoga suit a break. — Delia Harrell (@dbroad_13) December 19, 2019

Vomit 🤮 — Dorothea Mahrt (@granthamdor) December 19, 2019

